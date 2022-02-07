Housing market helps council make unexpected savings

South Norfolk Council is planning an increase by the maximum allowed by the government - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

South Norfolk households are set to be hit by a tax increase despite the local council making unexpected savings of £3m on its budget.

Thanks to a series of higher than expected returns on investments and lower costs South Norfolk Council (SNC) has managed to save the money on its 2021/2022 budget.

It includes an extra £500,000 from planning income, which SNC officers called a "significant overachievement" which reflects the high level of activity in the housing market.

SNC also saw an additional £90,000 return on a loan to Big Sky - its housing company - and the expected £1.56m cost for leisure services is now anticipated to be £987,000.

The budget and council tax increase will be decided by the full council on February 22 - Credit: Archant

At a meeting on Monday, council leader John Fuller said SNC had not fully worked out proposals for spending the money it had saved but had “general themes”, including investment in carbon reduction initiatives, staffing, services and putting money aside for the future.

Trevor Holden, the council's managing director, stressed that it was a one-off opportunity and that such savings should not be expected in the next budget.

Exactly how much the council will ultimately be left with has not yet been determined, but around £3m is expected.

Trevor Holder, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Councils - Credit: South Norfolk Council

Suggestions put forward by councillors for spending the cash included covering expenses from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and for people experiencing hardship, like fuel poverty.

At the same time, SNC is proposing to increase its council tax by £5 from April 2022 until March 2023, which equates to around 9p a week.

If the rise is approved by the full council on February 22, the annual council tax bill for a Band D property will be £165 per year - a 3.125pc hike and the maximum allowed by the government without a public referendum.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: ROSE SAPEY - Credit: Rose Sapey

Mr Fuller said SNC was “carrying forward a good situation” but the finances were “finely balanced”.

Adrian Dearnley, cabinet member for finance and resources, said the council should be able to deliver a balanced budget providing the council tax increase is delivered.

However, he warned SNC should expect a reduction in government funding in future budgets.

Rodney Fincham, the assistant director for finance, criticised the government for not giving councils a multi-year settlement so it can plan further ahead.