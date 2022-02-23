South Norfolk agrees council tax increase

People in South Norfolk will have to pay over 3pc more in their council tax for services provided by the district council.

The Conservative-controlled South Norfolk Council (SNC) met on Tuesday evening to discuss the budget for 2021/22 and set its council tax plans.

SNC agreed to increase its share of the council tax by £5 from April 2022 until March 2023, which equates to around 9p a week.

SNC's portion of the annual council tax bill for a Band D property will be £165 per year - a 3.125pc hike and the maximum allowed by the government without a public referendum.

South Norfolk Council tax to rise in 2022/23 - Credit: Archant

John Fuller, the leader of SNC, said it should have been the toughest budget he has had to deliver but praised staff for keeping the council going through the pandemic.

Mr Fuller said the council tax rise would meet demands on services.

Chris Brown, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group, criticised central government for making it difficult to plan ahead, with deficits expected in future years.

Norfolk County Council rubber-stamped its 2.99pc increase in the share of council tax bills which go to County Hall on Monday.

The police and crime commissioner agreed a 3.59 pc increase on the share of bills that goes to Norfolk Constabulary earlier this month.

In total, South Norfolk residents in Band D properties can expect to pay around £2,056.76 in 2022/23 - £1,516.95 for Norfolk County Council, £288 for police, £165 to SNC and around £86.66 to parish councils.