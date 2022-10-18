Council accused of acting 'without public consent' over office move

Kay Mason Billig has defended the council's move out of the area - Credit: Archant

A council has been accused of acting "without public consent" over its decision to move its headquarters out of its district area.

Anne Reader raised her objections to South Norfolk Council's relocation to the Broadland Business Park during a meeting.

During a section for members of the public to ask questions, she told councillors the move from their Long Stratton HQ to the Horizon building, which they will share with Broadland District Council, they did not have public consent.

She also queried the affordability of the move due to "market volatility" and what would happen if the authorities decided to split up.

Kay Mason Billig, the council's deputy leader, said councillors were chosen by the public to make decisions on their behalf and insisted the authority had sufficient funds.

The deputy leader said the current Long Stratton office was expensive to run, costing around £750,000 per year at a time while electricity costs are expected to rise by 200pc.

She also said the new office would be closer to two-thirds of residents, despite being outside the region, and that the councils could still share an office if they stopped working together.

An outreach centre has opened in Diss to help people in the south of the district.