Council HQ sale concerns rejected by scrutiny committee

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:08 PM June 30, 2022
Concerns about the marketing of South Norfolk Council's HQ has been rejected

Putting a council building on the market ahead of a potential sale has been called in for further scrutiny.

Three independent councillors at South Norfolk questioned how a reasonable valuation of the property was being sought and called for the leader of the opposition to be included in discussions to "ensure broad agreement".

South Norfolk Council decided to put their offices in Long Stratton on the market following the decision to jointly purchase the Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park with Broadland District Council.

Before the council can decide what to do with the building it must be "actively" marketed for six months and a valuation sought.

The councillors who called it in - Clayton Hudson, Michael Edney and Josh Worley - were unable to attend the scrutiny meeting on Thursday.

Councillors on the scrutiny committee rejected their calls.

Conservative Yvonne Bendle said she had seen the council go through similar processes in the past and was content the authority was taking the correct steps. 

The committee endorsed the cabinet's decision to market the building.

