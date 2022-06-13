Council to 'keep all options open' ahead of HQ going on sale

South Norfolk Council is putting its headquarters on the market, ahead of a move to the outskirts of Norwich later this year.

A variety of options have been proposed for the soon-to-be redundant council office in Long Stratton.

But before the council can decide what to do with the building it must be "actively" marketed for six months and a valuation sought.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

Five possible options for South Norfolk House were outlined by council officers last month in a report to councillors ahead of their decision to move to the Horizon Centre. The former Aviva offices are on the Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew and will be shared with Broadland District Council.

These were:

A housing scheme

A retirement complex or assisted living site

Commercial use

Country park/community open space

Community hall

The council wants to start marketing the building now to prevent it from being left empty for an extended period when the authority moves later this year.

After the six months have elapsed the council can consider a change of use for the building, but first it must be considered for current use - employment.

Alison Thomas, the ward councillor for Long Stratton, said she was pleased this had come forward following her concerns about the office move and the loss of an employer for the town.

“I’m hoping this opportunity might enable a buyer to come forward to provide high-level jobs such as the ones that are available in this building at the moment.

“That has been my ongoing concern about the relocation and the loss of employment to the community.”

Alison Thomas, Conservative candidate for Long Stratton. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

John Fuller said when they move the building would become redundant for the council and the proposal would “keep all the options open”.

On Monday, South Norfolk Council's cabinet agreed to start marketing the building and to get an independent valuation for the property.

A leaked letter, authored by SNC leader John Fuller, showed he favoured turning their current headquarters into a retirement village which he said would be “a compelling proposition”. This would require a change of use.

South Norfolk House was built by architect Michael Innes - the man behind the Castle Mall in Norwich and the 2006 redesign of the city's marketplace - and was completed in 1974.