Bin crews hailed as Covid-19 community heroes

Bin crews who kept running services during the Covid-19 pandemic have been hailed as community heroes at an awards ceremony.

South Norfolk Council's refuse crews were highly commended in the community heroes category at the awards run by the MJ magazine.

Before the first lockdown kicked in, the council started making plans to make sure it would still be able to empty bins, including those for garden waste.

To meet demand and to cover staff who had to self-isolate, the council drafted in members of other teams to help run the service, including some of the leisure team who were unable to operate in leisure centres which had to close.

Graham Minshull, the council's cabinet member for the environment, said: "We are so proud of the team at the Ketteringham depot, who, despite all the disruptions and challenges of the pandemic, maintained a full service, including garden waste, running without change and without a single round being missed.

“I am delighted the incredible lengths they went to to keep the service running and to retain a shred of normality for our residents has been recognised.

"I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to the crews and all the team at the depot; they really are heroes and one hundred per cent deserve this recognition."