Some bin collections resume, but others still suspended due to snow

Published: 12:54 PM February 10, 2021

Snow led to the suspension of bin collections in Norfolk, but some have now resumed. - Credit: Norwich City Council

Some of the waste and recycling collections which had been cancelled due to snow in Norfolk and Waveney have now resumed - with people urged to leave their bins out.

The snowy weather on Monday and Tuesday meant collections across the region were cancelled.

Some councils are still not collecting bins, however, some collections have resumed as of Wednesday, February 10.

And people whose collections have been missed have been urged to put their bins out.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "Wednesday collections will be made as normal and then crews will make up missed Monday and Tuesday collections between now and Saturday, weather permitting.

"Please leave any missed bins out until they are collected."

You may also want to watch:

South Norfolk Council and Broadland District Council were starting to collect some of the bins missed earlier in the week.

The councils said: Please put all bins out as normal on your collection day.

"Leave them out if they are not emptied and we will empty them as soon as we are able to do so."

The snow led to the suspension of waste collections. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Breckland DIstrict Council tested routes this morning and has sent out some collection teams.

The council said: "We have our waste crews now collecting in the east and the south of the district, however we are still testing routes in in the north and the west.

"We want to collect your bins, but we have to deliver the service safely. Please leave out your bin if its due for collection."

However, people in Great Yarmouth and West Norfolk will need to wait a little longer, as collections have yet to resume.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council decided on Tuesday not to send its collection teams out on Wednesday.

The council said: "Our collection vehicles weigh 26 tonnes when fully loaded, so sending crews out to navigate the untreated residential streets and pavements under the current conditions would risk injury to people & damage to property.

"We'll give as much notice as possible as to when collections can safely resume.

"If your green bin is full and you’ve got extra recycling that you’d normally put out alongside your green bin, please keep that somewhere secure for now so it doesn’t get blown around in the high winds.

"We will be accepting additional waste alongside your black bin, providing it is securely bagged (not loose).

"However, please don’t put out any side waste until the evening before collections resume to avoid bags being blown around or ripped open.

And West Norfolk council said: "No waste or recycling collections today.

"The extra snow that arrived overnight means the collection crews have had to head back to the depot.

"Please keep your bin out over the next few days as the crews will try again tomorrow."

Meanwhile, some of Norfolk's recycling centres, which had been closed due to the snow and ice have reopened.

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is among those which is now open, but 13 remain shut, including at Sheringham, Wymondham and Wells.

In Waveney, East Suffolk Council's waste collections have yet to resume.

The council said: "Over 85pc of our residential properties are on smaller roads and, while Suffolk

"Highways are working hard to grit as many as possible throughout the county, a great proportion will remain impassable for vehicles of this size.

"While this is clearly a frustrating situation, the safety of crews and local residents is more important.

"Clearly some properties will be accessible, however Norse will look to conduct full rounds once the weather improves as this will ensure a far more effective and efficient service throughout the district."

Norfolk County Council has seen an extra £2m added to its bill to deal with waste and recycling because of the coronavirus lockdown.