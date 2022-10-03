News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Solar farm decision delayed after rare birds discovered

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:57 AM October 3, 2022
Updated: 12:37 PM October 3, 2022
The curlew is one of several waders that used to make up part of the wildfowler's potential bag

The Wash Wader Research Group have recorded curlews in the area of the proposed solar farm at Sedgeford - Credit: Laurie Campbell

A decision on whether a 100-acre solar farm can be built in the Norfolk countryside has been deferred after curlews were discovered in the area.

West Norfolk Borough Council’s planning committee had been due to decide on Monday, October 3, whether to permit an application to lay down 31,800 solar panels on three fields off the Fring Road at Sedgeford, near Hunstanton.

But the decision has now been delayed, after the Wash Wader Research Group recorded curlews in the area - and flagged the discovery up with the RSPB. 

solar farm

Part of the site of the proposed solar farm, near Sedgeford - Credit: Chris Bishop

As the birds are a protected species, officers recommended that the application be deferred, to give the solar developer a chance to investigate the discovery and potentially adapt their plans.

Curlews are now considered to be “vulnerable” on the European red list, meaning that the species face a high risk of extinction.

The committee’s Conservative chair, Vivienne Spikings, said: “We do know how protected they are - they have a great priority because there’s so few of them.”

She agreed that the item be deferred, which the committee supported.

The next planning committee meeting is on November 7.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
West Norfolk News
Heacham News

Don't Miss

cakes at east harling bakery in norfolk

Food and Drink

People queueing for new village bakery which keeps selling out

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Jurnets Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Music

Historic bar in city forced to permanently close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
King's Oak Academy

Primary school rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted inspectors

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon