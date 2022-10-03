Solar farm decision delayed after rare birds discovered

The Wash Wader Research Group have recorded curlews in the area of the proposed solar farm at Sedgeford - Credit: Laurie Campbell

A decision on whether a 100-acre solar farm can be built in the Norfolk countryside has been deferred after curlews were discovered in the area.

West Norfolk Borough Council’s planning committee had been due to decide on Monday, October 3, whether to permit an application to lay down 31,800 solar panels on three fields off the Fring Road at Sedgeford, near Hunstanton.

But the decision has now been delayed, after the Wash Wader Research Group recorded curlews in the area - and flagged the discovery up with the RSPB.

Part of the site of the proposed solar farm, near Sedgeford - Credit: Chris Bishop

As the birds are a protected species, officers recommended that the application be deferred, to give the solar developer a chance to investigate the discovery and potentially adapt their plans.

Curlews are now considered to be “vulnerable” on the European red list, meaning that the species face a high risk of extinction.

The committee’s Conservative chair, Vivienne Spikings, said: “We do know how protected they are - they have a great priority because there’s so few of them.”

She agreed that the item be deferred, which the committee supported.

The next planning committee meeting is on November 7.