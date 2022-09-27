Plans for 100-acre solar farm set for go-ahead despite opposition

Part of the site of the proposed solar farm, near Sedgeford - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans for a large solar farm in the Norfolk countryside look set to get the go-ahead despite objections from rural campaigners.

West Norfolk councillors have been recommended to approve plans for 31,800 solar panels to be sited on three fields off the Fring Road at Sedgeford, near Hunstanton.

Developer Regener8 Power has also applied to build cabins, transformers and batter storage on the 100-acre site.

The Campaign for the Preservation of Rural England (CPRE) has objected, stating: "Whilst CPRE Norfolk generally supports solar generation of electricity, this needs to be weighed against any harms, so that the benefits can be justified.

"CPRE Norfolk fully acknowledges and supports the need for solar energy generation, but this should not be sited on food-producing, attractive countryside."

Sedgeford Parish Council does not object to the development but says there is "a fine balance" of arguments for and against it.

It adds: "While we would generally like to see solar panels fitted on commercial roof-spaces rather than on fields which could be used to grow crops, we acknowledge that this particular site is fairly well screened and that the electricity produced could be fed into the National Grid relatively easily."

A report to councillors says the solar farm would generate approximately 18,000MW (megawatt) hours of electricity per year, enough to power 3,500 homes based on average household consumption in west Norfolk.

It adds: "Once operational there will be minimal activity, with the site predominately being monitored remotely."

Planning papers say the solar farm, which is close to the ancient track Peddars Way, would have an expected working life of 40 years.

A report to councillors, who meet on Monday, October 3, concludes: "It is your officers' view that the development would ensure the retention, enhancement and long-term management of a substantial majority of existing characteristic landscape elements that contribute to the landscape character such as hedgerows and trees.

"Enhancement and addition of elements such as wildflower and grass mix planting, and a small area of field to the west to be managed for farmland birds, will contribute positively to the character and biodiversity of the area into the long term."

It says while the solar farm would be decommissioned after 40 years these "beneficial effects" could continue "long into the future".







