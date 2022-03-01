'Face-to-face is essential': Fears over idea to review vulnerable by phone

The winter crisis which has hit social care is not yet over, care bosses have said. - Credit: PA

"Unprecedented" pressures on Norfolk's social care system could see reviews of the needs of vulnerable people done by telephone, rather than face-to-face.

Bosses at Norfolk County Council are having to consider that among measures to tackle a growing backlog in people needing support.

And that has prompted concerns from care watchdogs and opposition councillors - who say reviews by telephone are not a long term solution.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A report drawn up by James Bullion, the council's adult social care director, shows backlogs, staff turnover and illness has increased.

Hundreds of people are not getting their full care needs provided, more than 2,500 have not had individual social workers allocated and more than 4,700 have not had their annual review.

While the critical incident declared over Norfolk's healthcare system in December de-escalated at the end of last month, social care is still at its highest alert level.

And Mr Bullion warned: "The winter crisis is by no means over".

What are the pressures?

The report, to go before County Hall's Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday (March 7) outlines some of the winter peak pressures, including:

2,538 people on the holding list, which means they remain unallocated to an individual social worker.

About 780 people on the interim care list, which means they are not being provided with full care, based on their identified care and support.

More than 4,700 people receiving care and support are waiting for their statutory annual review.

Social worker vacancies at 18pc, with a 23pc rate in the Norfolk First Response Service.

Sickness rates as high as 25pc in some frontline teams, with bosses fearing burnout after two years of the pandemic.

And it comes at a time when the care market has been struggling to recruit staff.

Rachael Hill, right, manager, and staff at Nightingale Homecare in Norwich, who are keen to attract more people into the care sector. From left, Megan Abbott, front, field care supervisor; Tiffany Morley, deputy manager co-ordinator; Susan Zeebroke, carer; Kerri Hunter, carer; and Maryanne Hoy, care co-ordinator. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Rachael Hill, manager of the Norwich and Brooke branches of Nightingale Homecare, recently made a recruitment plea because it was such a struggle to find staff.

And Mr Bullion said: "The significance of the recruitment challenge in the care market cannot be underestimated.

"This is a growing issue and will continue to be a challenge, until the fundamental issue of pay within the care sector can be addressed."

How will backlogs be tackled?

At Monday's meeting Mr Bullion will put forward a range of measures.

It includes developing criteria where telephone reviews of people's needs would be "acceptable" for this year, to bring down the review backlog.

Officers stress"the criteria will need careful thought to ensure those cases are appropriate and reviews are still carefully planned".

The council could also adopt a "trusted reviewer" approach, where some care providers – in certain circumstances – could carry out reviews on the council's behalf.

It also includes using volunteers to make "wellbeing calls" to those people on the holding list.

There would also an enhanced focus on recruitment and more financial incentives to care providers.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care. - Credit: Matthew Usher

What is being said about it?

Bill Borrett, the council's cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "The latest wave of Covid-19 has fuelled unprecedented pressures within the health and social care system in Norfolk and Waveney this winter – and the crisis is by no means over.

"I’m keen to push forward our plans to return to business as normal and focus on prevention work and high quality, safe and timely care to all those that need it.”

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

But Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, which champions health and social care for users, raised concerns.

He said: "These proposals concern us for several reasons. We are acutely aware of the pressure that social workers are under, but moving support for many to an online and phone model is not a long-term answer.

"Face-to-face communication is vital for many of the people helped by social workers.

"A chat on a phone does not necessarily give a full picture of the challenges they are facing and should be a last resort rather than the norm."

He said vulnerable people might not have access to Wi-Fi or strong phone signals, or may not own smartphones or laptops.

Brenda Jones, adult social care spokesperson for the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Labour Party

But Brenda Jones, Labour's adult social care spokeswoman, said: "The proposals in the report are high level – where’s the details so we can judge whether this is tackling the problem or papering over the cracks?"

Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

And Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: "Surely people have the right to have someone look them in the eye when they are talking about their own personal care needs?"