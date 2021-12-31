New Year's Eve plea not to release balloons or sky lanterns to welcome 2022
- Credit: Ben Birchall / PA Wire
People celebrating New Year's Eve have been urged not to release sky lanterns and balloons - because of the damage they cause to animals and the environment.
Norfolk County Council banned the release of such lanterns from its own land in 2015.
And a motion tabled by then independent county councillor Sandra Squire in 2018 led to the creation of a charter - to get individuals and businesses to stop the releases.
That pledge has been supported by 179 individuals, schools, community groups and businesses across the county.
Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “It’s wonderful that so many people have already pledged to try new and innovative ways to celebrate rather than by releasing balloons or sky lanterns.
"Sadly even though these may look pretty for a few moments, the after effects can be devastating.
“We banned balloon and sky lantern releases on our land in 2015 as not only are sky lanterns an uncontrolled floating fire risk, evidence has shown that animals can get hurt or die from getting trapped in or eating the remains of lanterns and balloons, which can end up as litter in the countryside, and on our beautiful beaches.”
The council has suggested alternatives to balloon and sky lantern releases, including giant bubbles, flying kites, hanging banners and streamers or planting a tree.
Earlier this year, a coalition of 18 farming, environment, animal and fire organisations wrote to environment minister Rebecca Pow, calling for the release of lanterns to be made illegal because of the dangers to livestock and livelihoods.
Most Read
- 1 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
- 2 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
- 3 45 mile A47 diversion set to return
- 4 Drink driver had children in the car when stopped on Boxing Day
- 5 Norfolk dog walker struck by Christmas Day drink driver
- 6 Car left dangling on beach at Great Yarmouth
- 7 No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling
- 8 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 9 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
- 10 CONFIRMED: Norwich City's trip to Leicester has been postponed