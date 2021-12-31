News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New Year's Eve plea not to release balloons or sky lanterns to welcome 2022

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:00 AM December 31, 2021
A reveller letting go of a sky lantern at the Glastonbury Festival

A reveller lets go of a sky lantern at the Glastonbury Festival. Norfolk County Council has urged people not to release the lanterns to welcome in 2022. - Credit: Ben Birchall / PA Wire

People celebrating New Year's Eve have been urged not to release sky lanterns and balloons - because of the damage they cause to animals and the environment.

Norfolk County Council banned the release of such lanterns from its own land in 2015.

And a motion tabled by then independent county councillor Sandra Squire in 2018 led to the creation of a charter - to get individuals and businesses to stop the releases.

That pledge has been supported by 179 individuals, schools, community groups and businesses across the county.

County councillor Andy Grant. Picture: James Bass

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. - Credit: James Bass

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “It’s wonderful that so many people have already pledged to try new and innovative ways to celebrate rather than by releasing balloons or sky lanterns.

"Sadly even though these may look pretty for a few moments, the after effects can be devastating.

“We banned balloon and sky lantern releases on our land in 2015 as not only are sky lanterns an uncontrolled floating fire risk, evidence has shown that animals can get hurt or die from getting trapped in or eating the remains of lanterns and balloons, which can end up as litter in the countryside, and on our beautiful beaches.”

The council has suggested alternatives to balloon and sky lantern releases, including giant bubbles, flying kites, hanging banners and streamers or planting a tree.

Earlier this year, a coalition of 18 farming, environment, animal and fire organisations wrote to environment minister Rebecca Pow, calling for the release of lanterns to be made illegal because of the dangers to livestock and livelihoods.

