Road to be closed for six weeks for improvement work

Published: 8:09 AM February 21, 2021

Six weeks of roadworks will take place in Browick Road, Wymondham, between its junction with Ayton Road and where it crosses the B1172 Harts Farm Road. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Work to reconstruct pavements will see a road closed for around six weeks from next month.

From Monday, March 1, work will begin to put in place a series of improvements to the pavements in Browick Road, Wymondham.

Six weeks of roadworks will take place in Browick Road, Wymondham, between its junction with Ayton Road and where it crosses the B1172 Harts Farm Road. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A 260m stretch of the road will be closed, between its junction with Ayton Road and where it crosses the B1172 Harts Farm Road, close to the town centre.

The asphalt surface will be replaced along with kerbing and concrete edges. Some sections of dropped curb will also be widened to improve access to driveways, while grassy sections will be reshaped and reseeded where necessary.

The works will see asphalt and kerbing replaced along Browick Road in Wymondham. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Work is expected to cost around £40,000, and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council contractors.

You may also want to watch:

Residents will still be able to access their properties with their cars, though the authority said there may be some delays at points when work will be taking place in access areas.

Part of the works will see grassy areas reseeded where necessary. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A temporary footpath will be in place for pedestrians, while Norfolk County Council added it would work with residents "to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum".

County councillor for Wymondham Joe Mooney said: "I am delighted to hear that the pavements in Browick Road, Wymondham, will be reconstructed.

"As with all road works there will be some inconvenience for road users, but it is good to hear that a diversion route will be in place and that access to properties will be maintained."

Norfolk county councillor for Wymondham Joe Mooney. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

And on Wednesday, March 3, a second set of works will take place close by, with a day of road resurfacing scheduled for Norwich Road.

Two areas of the road will be resurfaced. One part is a bend in the road between the junctions with Turner Close and Margaret Reeve Close, while the other is at the service access to the Waitrose supermarket.

The works will take place between 7am and 6pm on that day – though weather conditions may see it extended if necessary.

The road will be fully closed throughout, except for access, while bus stops there will also be suspended until it is completed. A diversion will be in place.

It will also be carried out by council contractors and will cost £32,000 to complete.