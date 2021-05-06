Video
Sinkhole opens up at Norfolk County Council offices on election day
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Staff were sent home from the headquarters of Norfolk County Council on election day - after a suspected sinkhole opened up.
An issue with the sewers is believed to have triggered the opening up of the hole, at the entrance to the council's County Hall headquarters on Thursday afternoon.
Anglian Water have been called to investigate the problem, which is believed to have been caused by sewage from County Hall and the nearby Netherwood Green area becoming backed up.
It is thought that sewage issue then led to the hole opening up in the asphalt at the entrance of the Martineau Lane site.
There were reports of a foul smell coming from the hole and the decision was taken to send the limited number of staff who are working at County Hall home.
A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "A suspected sinkhole has appeared at the site entrance to County Hall.
"We are in contact with Anglian Water who will investigate the issue.
Most Read
- 1 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
- 2 Widow fighting for wedding refund
- 3 Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure
- 4 Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat
- 5 Norwich shop worker beaten with hammer in row over phone refund
- 6 Mother still 'grieving' for son who suffered life-changing brain injuries in crash
- 7 Driver stopped by police - 20 minutes after being given court ban
- 8 Teen in serious condition after bank holiday crash
- 9 New owners of popular park café set out vision for 'beautiful' venue
- 10 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
"We have asked the limited number of staff on site to activate their business continuity plans to ensure that council services can continue to run as normal if access to the site is temporarily restricted.”
It comes on the day that voters across Norfolk have been going to the polls to vote for their county councillors.
Eighty-three county council seats are up for grabs, which the 84th postponed until next month due to the death of one of the candidates.
County Hall is currently controlled by the Conservatives.
They have 52 seats, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.
County Hall is not hosting any of the election counts, which will be carried out in the county's seven districts on Friday, May 7.