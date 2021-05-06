Sinkhole opens up at Norfolk County Council offices on election day

Video

Published: 5:46 PM May 6, 2021

A suspected sinkhole has opened up at the entrance of Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Staff were sent home from the headquarters of Norfolk County Council on election day - after a suspected sinkhole opened up.

An issue with the sewers is believed to have triggered the opening up of the hole, at the entrance to the council's County Hall headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Anglian Water have been called to investigate the problem, which is believed to have been caused by sewage from County Hall and the nearby Netherwood Green area becoming backed up.

It is thought that sewage issue then led to the hole opening up in the asphalt at the entrance of the Martineau Lane site.

There were reports of a foul smell coming from the hole and the decision was taken to send the limited number of staff who are working at County Hall home.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "A suspected sinkhole has appeared at the site entrance to County Hall.

"We are in contact with Anglian Water who will investigate the issue.

"We have asked the limited number of staff on site to activate their business continuity plans to ensure that council services can continue to run as normal if access to the site is temporarily restricted.”

Workers inspecting the sewage pipes at Norfolk County Council due to a blockage. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It comes on the day that voters across Norfolk have been going to the polls to vote for their county councillors.

Eighty-three county council seats are up for grabs, which the 84th postponed until next month due to the death of one of the candidates.

County Hall is currently controlled by the Conservatives.

They have 52 seats, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.

County Hall is not hosting any of the election counts, which will be carried out in the county's seven districts on Friday, May 7.