Arts charity closes, citing council's 'unrealistic' plan for Guildhall

Trustees of the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust, pictured at an event in 2019 - Credit: Archant

An arts charity in King’s Lynn, which has worked to promote the town’s St George Guildhall, has decided to close - after criticising the local council's "unrealistic” vision for the venue’s future.

Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT) announced in a statement on Thursday it was closing after having “found it difficult to have a meaningful engagement with the council’s project” to refurbish the Guildhall.

The 600-year-old theatre, which Shakespeare himself is thought to have once performed at, has been earmarked by West Norfolk Borough Council to receive more than £8m in government funds.

William Shakespeare is himself thought to have performed at the theatre in 1593 - Credit: Archant

The council is also seeking some £3.2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) to help pay for the project, with the aim of transforming the venue into a globally-recognised destination for Shakespeare fans and attracting increased tourism to Lynn.

The refurbishments would create a space for Elizabethan plays, as well as music concerts, modern plays or events like weddings and provide an educational programme.

But SGT said that while the building - which is the country’s oldest working theatre - was in “urgent need of repair”, it did not agree with the direction the council was taking the project.

“Consultation by the council partnership has been limited and unsatisfactory in nature, culminating in a bid to the NLHF, which may not reflect the needs of the community users of the site,” said SGT.

The St George Guildhall in King's Lynn is the oldest working theatre in the country

“Most concerning has been the development of over-optimistic and unrealistic financial, operational and managerial plans for the site which SGT fears would not deliver a sustainable future.

“SGT’s exclusion from constructive discussion of these developments and the failure to draw upon its expertise in relevant areas has been a great disappointment.”

The trust added that the council’s decision to form a new charitable organisation to manage the Guildhall meant “it is clear that there can be no future operational role for SGT”.

The council did not directly respond to SGT's statement, but Conservative deputy council leader Graham Middleton said the refurbishment plans "encapsulate all the things that people have said they want from the site, as well as things that will help ensure the site is financially sustainable into the future.

The council's Conservative deputy leader, Graham Middleton - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

“I am particularly proud of the educational opportunities that will abound within the space and the range of business opportunities for many start-ups in creative industries that will become available.”

The council has now submitted a business case to the government with their plans on how to spend the money.