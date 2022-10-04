FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby

Part of the Kingsway pitches off Edward Benefer Way, in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

The FA has told a Norfolk football club to stop playing games at its home ground for safeguarding reasons, after a convicted sex offender was housed nearby.

King's Lynn Soccer Club abandoned training and fixtures on the Kingsway playing fields on the advice of the Football Association two weeks ago.

It came after players' parents learned the convicted paedophile was living in council-run accommodation near the pitch, off Edward Benefer Way.

Youth football teams have been advised to stop playing on the Kingsway pitches in King's Lynn after parents leaerned a convicted sex offender had been housed nearby - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We asked the FA what to do," one source close to the club said. "The FA just said don't play any games there until the council resolve the matter."

The club has around 200 male and female players, in teams from under-sevens to seniors.

"We've got about 13 youth teams and four senior teams," the source went on. "We've had to ask the local football community to reverse fixtures and play them away all the time."

As well as football pitches and changing rooms, there is a multi use games area and primary school nearby.

The Kingsway pitches and pavilion are operated by West Norfolk council - Credit: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk council, which also operates the Kingsway pitches and changing rooms, confirmed it had housed the man because he was homeless.

“We have a legal duty to help all people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness," it said in a statement.

"Our service may include the provision of advice, temporary accommodation or longer-term accommodation as appropriate based on our assessment of a person’s needs and any risk factors, and within the bounds of what is available.

“Risk assessments, based on the needs and safety of the individual and the community, are conducted for each person housed here. These assessments, which are done in consultation with partners in the police, probation service and social services, are continually updated.

“Safety is at the heart of each assessment and every risk assessment carefully considers the circumstances of those in need of accommodation.

The multi use games area next to the Kingsway pitches - Credit: Chris Bishop

“We have not asked for football at Kingsway to be stopped. Kings Lynn Soccer Club has requested short term alternative playing facilities whilst the Mid Norfolk Youth Football League review their position and we are working with them to facilitate this request.”

Norfolk police said its public protection unit monitored and managed registered sex offenders living in the county.

"They have a duty to disclose information to protect where there is a safeguarding concern or a risk to the public exists," a spokesman added. "There is no information to disclose at this time in relation to Kingsway."

The FA has not commented.