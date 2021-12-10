Council demands sewage dumping info from Anglian Water

A Norfolk council is demanding information from Anglian Water about sewage dumping in its waterways.

An opposition motion from Liberal Democrat councillors heard by Broadland District Council (BDC) on Thursday night called for the council to take a series of steps including writing to the secretary of state for the environment and Anglian Water.

Karen Lawrence's motion said Broadland is fortunate to have Bure, Wensum and Yare rivers running through it but every river in England is now "polluted beyond legal limits".

She said the pollutions come from sewage discharges from water companies and nutrient run-off from farms.

Providing data from the River Trust, she said: "Anglian Water authority permitted the release of untreated human waste directly into waterways affecting the residents of Broadland over 95 times for a total of 897 hours in 2020 alone.

"In 2019 the Environment Agency rated our local rivers; Blackwater (Wensum) and Bure rivers as “poor” in terms of their water quality.

"This pollution is causing extensive damage to the fragile ecosystems and it can also prove a serious public health concern for those residents living near rivers or using them for leisure activities."

Broadland councillor Judy Leggett. Picture: Broadland District Council - Credit: Archant

However, Judy Leggett, cabinet member for environmental excellence, branded some of the motion's resolutions as "outside of the council's remit" with broad statements that are "unsubstantiated".

Ms Leggett acknowledge sewage discharge was an issue and said she would ask the managing director, Trevor Holden, to write to Anglian Water.

Mr Holden will ask for statistics on sewage discharge over the last five years, their strategy for reducing sewage impact and how they are helping the public to make informed decisions about water safety.

Dan Roper, Lib-Dem leader on the council, said they were happy to withdraw the application to see Anglian Water's responses.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Picture Archant. - Credit: Archant

Mr Roper said it was an issue that required collaboration from across the council.

Last month, MPs voted to stop raw sewage from being dumped into waterways.

The government says its proposal will legally require water firms to make a “progressive reduction” in dumping raw sewage into waterways.

But critics said the move does not require water companies to take action quickly enough, allowing dumping to continue for years to come.