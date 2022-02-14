Call to drain waste lagoons over noxious smell concerns

A campaigner has called for three controversial lagoons, which have prompted years of concerns from neighbours about noxious smells, to be drained.

The pools, in the village of Seething, near Loddon, have come under fire from locals who have complained for three years about odours and an increase in lorry traffic calling at the site.

Now, the South Norfolk Green Party has called on the Environment Agency (EA) to revoke the lagoons’ permit - meaning they would have to be emptied.

Residents won an important victory earlier this month after the company running the lagoons failed in their bid to secure retrospective planning permission for the site from Norfolk County Council (NCC).

The council rejected the application on highways grounds, arguing it did not have enough information about the number of lorries calling at the site.

The Seething Lagoons on Upgate Road - Credit: Google Maps

The lagoons, which are operated by Whites Recycling Ltd, can hold a combined volume of almost 40 Olympic swimming pools of food and drink by-products.

As well as the EA, Tom Williamson, of the South Norfolk Green Party, has written to all district councillors and the local MP, Richard Bacon, seeking their support in getting the permit removed.

Mr Williamson said: “The site is now operating without planning permission, I think they should absolutely revoke the environmental permit.

"I have gone to those people who are able to enforce or support enforcement against Whites, asking for them to support residents."

Mr Williamson stressed it was not a political campaign and he wanted to work across party lines to help those living in Seething.

An Environment Agency spokeswoman said it had carried out inspections at the lagoons, including two in January, to assess odour and determine permit compliance.

She said: “Our specialist officers are working with the operator to ensure improvements are made to minimise any odour.

“The Environment Agency’s role is to ensure companies operate within the conditions of environmental permits, taking action to require improvements where necessary.”

David Carr, managing director of Whites Recycling, said the lagoons help local farmers.

“Recycling organic materials to land is a key part of a circular economy, helps reduce costs for food producers, and supports local farmers by reducing their rising fertiliser bills.

“The storage lagoons now being used by Whites at Seething have been used to store liquid fertiliser for many years."

Mr Carr added that the firm was taking on board the council's points and considering its options.

Anyone with new concerns about the site can contact the EA on 0800 807060.