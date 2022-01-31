Concerns over 'odour' among objections to 140,000 tonne liquid waste site

A retrospective planning application for storage of 140,000 tonnes of liquid waste in South Norfolk has been recommended for refusal.

The Seething Lagoons on Upgate Road is around 3.5acres in size on the north side of the Seething Airfield.

The lagoons can store 141,258 tonnes of organic liquid waste sourced from the food and drinks industry.

On Friday, the plans will be discussed by Norfolk County Council (NCC), with planning officer Tom McCabe recommending them for refusal.

Seething Airfield. - Credit: Mike Page

Mr McCabe said there was an objection from the Highway Authority, who argue there is inadequate information that the site can operate without unacceptable highway safety impacts.

He said there have been 120 third-party representations submitted in response to the application.

Mr McCabe, a director for community environmental services for NCC said all of the representations object to it, raising a number of concerns, with the most significant being about the impact on amenity and the natural environment.

There were also fears raised about the impact on ecology, as a result of emissions of odour and noise, the risk of pollution to groundwater, highway safety, the movement of HGVs, and a potential land use conflict with the safe operation of the adjacent Seething airfield.

A planning application for a small-scale development used to convert cooking oil into biodiesel was approved in 2007, while the lagoons themselves were constructed in the 1990s “without the benefit of planning permission”.

Because the lagoons are now being used for industrial rather than agricultural purposes they need new approval.

Alongside the 120 objectors Seething and Mundham parish councils have raised fears about the project.

The application will be heard by County Hall on Friday - Credit: Denise Bradley

These include concerns about noxious smells from the site, the amount of HGV movement and the risk of groundwater pollution.

However, Mr McCabe said the odour issue needed to be regulated through an environmental permit.

In March last year, the developer, Whites Recycling, said they will be using an odour management plan agreed with the Environment Agency, arguing that many of the smell complaints came from nearby farmland.

Residents in Bressingham have raised similar concerns for an anaerobic digester and lagoons there.

It is unclear if the rejection of this application could have a knock-on impact for that scheme.