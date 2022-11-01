Massive 100-acre solar farm set for green light despite objections

Part of the site of the proposed solar farm, near Sedgeford - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans for a massive solar farm with more than 30,000 panels look set to get the go-ahead after a decision was deferred.

Councillors are again being recommended to approve plans for 31,800 solar panels to be sited on three fields off the Fring Road at Sedgeford, near Heacham.

Developer Regener8 Power has also applied to build cabins, transformers and battery storage on the 100-acre site.

The Campaign for the Preservation of Rural England (CPRE) has objected, stating: "CPRE Norfolk fully acknowledges and supports the need for solar energy generation, but this should not be sited on food-producing, attractive countryside.

"In particular, research shows there are 250,000 hectares of existing south-facing commercial roof space in the UK, sufficient to provide approximately 50pc of our energy needs.

"In addition, other suitable brownfield and domestic sites are much more appropriate locations for solar energy generation than productive and attractive agricultural land."

Sedgeford Parish Council said it had no objections, but added: "Councillors thought there was a fine balance of arguments for and against this application.

"Like CPRE Norfolk, we support solar generation of electricity, but we also maintain that provision of basic foods, including grains and potatoes has become increasingly important."

A decision was deferred from last month pending further detail on whether the scheme could affect curlews but the RSPB says it now has no objections. Councillors will now meet to discuss the application on Monday, November 7.

A planning officers' report says the solar farm, which is close to the ancient Peddars Way path, would have an expected working life of 40 years and generate enough electricity to power 3,500 homes based on average household consumption in west Norfolk.

It adds: "It is your officers' view that the development would ensure the retention, enhancement and long-term management of a substantial majority of existing characteristic landscape elements that contribute to the landscape character such as hedgerows and trees.

"Enhancement and addition of elements such as wildflower and grass mix planting, and a small area of field to the west to be managed for farmland birds, will contribute positively to the character and biodiversity of the area into the long term."

It says while the solar farm would be decommissioned after 40 years these "beneficial effects" could continue "long into the future".