Nadine Dorries extends heritage role of former Norfolk council boss
The former chief executive of a Norfolk council has been reappointed as a commissioner of Historic England.
Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has kept Sandra Dinneen, former chief executive of South Norfolk Council, in the role until December 31, 2025.
The commission has direct responsibility for the work of Historic England.
It also has overall responsibility for the National Heritage Collection of more than 400 state-owned historic sites and monuments across England, managed by the English Heritage Trust on its behalf.
Commissioners of Historic England receive £4,113 each year.
Ms Dinneen, who first became a Historic England commissioner in 2017, left her role at South Norfolk Council in April 2019, after a decade in the post.
She is also a non-executive director of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Foundation Trust, a founder trustee and member of the Sapientia Multi Academy Education Trust and is leading the Priscilla Bacon charity to deliver a new hospice for Norfolk.
She chairs Historic England’s business and finance committee and is a member of the audit and risk committee.