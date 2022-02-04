Salvation Army voices fears that Norfolk will lose out in 'Levelling Up' drive

A charity fears places like Great Yarmouth will miss an opportunity to level up unless the government changes how it assesses need. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Some of the most deprived parts of Norfolk are in danger of missing out on money from the government's flagship Levelling Up strategy.

That is the warning from the Salvation Army, which says an opportunity to boost places such as Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn is in danger of being missed.

The King's Lynn waterfront seen from the banks of West Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The government this week published its Levelling Up White Paper, outlining how it intends to bridge gaps between affluent areas and those which need more support.

That paper featured 12 'missions', including increasing pay, employment and productivity, improving public transport and raising standards in reading, writing and maths.

The Salvation Army welcomed the paper, but is calling for a rethink of how local need is calculated.

It believes money should help develop labour markets in areas relying heavily on low skilled and low paid seasonal work or in shrinking industries - such as in parts of Norfolk.

Harry Woods, the Salvation Army's community manager in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: The Salvation Army

Harry Woods, the Salvation Army's community manager in Great Yarmouth, said: “The people who come to our food banks, debt and employment advice services want to work but are often held back by things beyond their control.

"Poorly paid seasonal work, lack of access to affordable childcare or just no opportunity to retrain when a large local employer shuts, can trap people and entire areas in deprivation.

"The Levelling Up fund is a chance to invest in the people of Great Yarmouth that don’t want a handout but a hand up."

Norfolk and Suffolk MPs recently raised concerns that, in the first round of the government's Levelling Up Fund, the east of England got just £13.88 per head, compared to the national average of £23.91 and £41.72 in the East Midlands.

Mr Woods said: "We are not criticising where funding has been allocated so far.

"However, with almost half the funding already spent, we are asking the government to focus what money is left on those areas with the highest level of deprivation."

The government has said the East of England received almost £300m through various Levelling Up funds over the past three years.

And officials said Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Lowestoft have benefited from multi-million pound Town Deals, while Yarmouth also got £13.7m through the Future High Streets Fund.