Safety fears over multi-million pound Thickthorn revamp

Safety concerns have been raised over part of the proposed multi-million pound revamp of a major junction on the edge of Norwich.

National Highways is seeking a 'development consent order' for the transformation of the Thickthorn roundabout, where the A11 and A47 meet on the edge of Norwich, near Hethersett.

The scheme is intended to cut congestion, by adding an extra slip road to ensure some traffic does not need to stop at the roundabout at all.

As part of that development process, the Planning Inspectorate is holding a series of hearings.

Thickthorn Roundabout. - Credit: Highways England

At a Tuesday's (March 1) hearing a business owner expressed concern over the safety of part of the scheme.

Ian James, who runs Tots Town indoor children’s role play activity centre, off Station Lane in Hethersett, said: "Overall we are big supporters of the project, which is absolutely what the region needs. My concern is over the safety risks of the changes."

Ian James, who runs Tots Town at Hethersett. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

His business is accessed from the A11 and Mr James said he was worried the scheme would lead to traffic travelling even more quickly near that junction.

National Highways has said it does not intend to make any changes to the existing layout of the exit from the A11 onto Station Lane.

But Mr James said: "My fear is that leaving it as it is increases the risk to people."

He asked if National Highways could look at that junction again, or if there could be a speed limit reduction around it.

Michael Fry, for National Highways, said the applicants would look to see if there was anything more which could be done, but that the side road strategy was "pretty fixed".

The agency does intend to create a merge lane for traffic entering the A11 dual carriageway from Station Lane and will also install slow down warning signs in the area around the junction.

The plans for the changes at Thickthorn Roundabout. - Credit: Highways England

The plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which would take motorists beneath both roads before rejoining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the roundabout.

The changes would also see a segregated left-hand turn added to those travelling eastbound on the A47, a new footbridge and a fourth lane on the southern part of the junction.

What is the process and what's happening this week?

Once hearings are complete, the Planning Inspectorate will make a recommendation to transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps. - Credit: David Jones/PA Wire

He will have the final say on whether the scheme can go ahead or not. He could go with the recommendation or ignore it.

The latter happened in the case of the proposed Anglia Square revamp.

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick decided to refuse permission, despite the inspector recommending it should be allowed.

More Thickthorn virtual hearings are due to be held on Wednesday (March 2) and Thursday (March 3).

Wednesday's hearing is expected to focus on compulsory purchase of land.

That is likely to include representations by Big Sky Developments, the housing development company owned by South Norfolk Council and representatives from the Trustees of The Mackintosh Trust, which owns nearby land.

Thursday's hearing is due to focus on environmental issues and a fourth hearing on Friday (March 4) has been set aside if necessary.