Renewed calls for safe drug taking rooms

Calls for drug-taking 'safe spaces' have been reignited in a meeting with police bosses.

Two years ago, Norwich City Council adopted a Green Party motion to explore whether special 'consumption spaces' could be set up in the city to reduce drug-related deaths. But County Hall has maintained it would not support the move.

The proposed sites would be places where users could take drugs while being supervised by a healthcare professional.

During a city council meeting where councillors were able to question police officers, the Green's Jamie Osborn called for a public health-focused approach to drugs including safe consumption spaces.

Mr Osborn added: "Police officers have been telling us for years that they cannot arrest their way out of Norfolk's drug problem and I know at the recent Conservative party conference there were some events about liberalising drugs policy and decriminalisation.

"Where is that taking us in Norfolk? Is there scope for a more public health-focused approach to drugs, in particular with safe consumption spaces seen in Glasgow and Bristol?"

Police officer Matt Stuart said his job was to enforce the law as set out by the government, it was not for him to say if drugs should be decriminalised and he could not get involved in political discussions.

However, he said: "In one sense I do agree, we can't arrest our way out of this problem this is a much wider issue than just police enforcement."

He added the police are taking a public health-focused, multi-agency approach to drug users.

"Our enforcement strategy as a police service is to target those higher up the chain that cause the most harm.

"They are criminals making money out of exploiting children and vulnerable adults."

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Osborn said cuts to mental health services, a lack of rehab facilities and criminalising addicts does not help keep people safe or reduce the impact of drug trafficking.

He said: "I welcome the increasing awareness among senior police leaders and public health officials that more investment is needed in public health and addiction services to help break the cycle of drug abuse.

"At the same time, the government needs to accept the evidence that treating drugs as a health issue and not just as a crime is the most effective way to deal with the issue.

"They need to allow safer consumption spaces, regulation of drugs, and better access to treatment."