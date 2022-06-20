Taskforce could help villages tackle tourism pressures

A tourist information officer assists visitors to Norfolk. A taskforce could potentially be created to help rural areas deal with the pressures caused by tourism. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A countywide taskforce to tackle the negative impacts of tourism on Norfolk’s rural communities could soon be set up, according to council officials.

A similar taskforce, known as the Visitor Pressures Group, already exists and is focussed on Norfolk’s coastal areas, but rising tourism inland has encouraged figures in local government to explore the creation of a second group for the county’s countryside.

A report produced by West Norfolk Borough Council describes “an appetite” for the new group, which could assist parishes with seeking grant funding to reduce problems like litter and a lack of parking.

Duncan Hall, an assistant director at the borough council, told a Thursday meeting of that authority: “You’d bring together stakeholders, you would employ an officer and that’s being considered."

According to the borough council report, the officer is “envisioned” to be employed by the county council in Norwich.

“You’d essentially have somewhere for parish councils - who were having problems with visitor pressures - who could go to that group, could go potentially to that officer, and be supported in terms of grant applications or routes towards solving the problem.

“That’s not metaphorically putting a big fence around [the affected community], or a barrier up.

“It’s about, ‘Do we need some more bins then? Do we need to find some more parking spaces?’ Or whatever the infrastructure concerns are.”

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Asked about the attractions of - and the challenges caused by - tourism to Norfolk’s rural areas, Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England, said: “Clearly we do have amazing countryside as well as coast and beaches.

"We also have the best overall climate in the country, year-round, so there’s every reason to come here.”

He said his organisation would like to see Norfolk’s tourism become more geographically and seasonally balanced.

And he added that Norfolk’s local authorities should work to ensure the right infrastructure - such as toilets, car parks and e-vehicle recharging points - is in place to cope with tourism numbers.

“It’s really important that whatever developments we do in tourism go hand in hand between the public and private sector,” he said.

At Thursday’s west Norfolk council meeting, Labour member Christine Hudson pointed to Walsingham as an example of a village under strain from tourism.

Christine Hudson, Labour councillor for Gaywood Chase. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

“While we’re bringing people into Norfolk, are we going to remember that these people will come in motorcars and will need somewhere to park?

“Villages in particular are not set up with parking facilities.

“You go to Walsingham on a weekend, when there’s a festival on. You can’t get through Walsingham, because of the traffic, and there’s nowhere to park.”

The Walsingham Pigrimage. Picture: Diocese of East Anglia - Credit: Archant

Commenting on Friday, independent councillor Jim Moriarty, who had been chairing Thursday’s meeting, said he would welcome the taskforce’s creation.

He said: “I worry that we have this blanket belief that tourism is always good. I don’t have an issue with tourism being good, but it’s got to be in the right place and it’s got to be at the right level.

“There is a point that tourism can create jobs in hospitality and accommodation, but it also brings with it extra pressure on parking, on rubbish, litter and dog poo, which is paid for by residents in their council tax - in increasing amounts - and sometimes they feel hemmed in by the levels of tourism.

“My view is we need to stress-test this tourism - not assume it’s always good - but test, where is the financial benefit, does it filter down to residents, and if not, then let’s give it serious consideration.”

Mulbarton rural life - Credit: Archant Norfolk

He added that he had seen increased pressures on the road network within his own ward of Massingham with Castle Acre.

“I do worry about these things, but I just want people to look at the facts and examine it, explore it and debate it, so that we’re not going into it with our eyes closed, assuming everything’s going to be fine.”

Approached for comment on the rural tourism taskforce idea, a Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Tourism is a vital part of the local economy in Norfolk, and we’re keen to ensure the sector receives the support it needs to thrive.

“We’re working closely with our partners, including West Norfolk Borough Council, to look at the best ways to support the visitor economy in both urban and rural regions of our county, and to ensure Norfolk’s beautiful landscapes continue to attract visitors and bring money into the local economy.”