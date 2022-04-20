Village halls could host electric vehicle chargers

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles could see more charging points appearing in rural and isolated communities.

South Norfolk Council (SNC) is calling for village halls and other community buildings to host charging points in an effort to cut carbon emissions.

The authority has pledged £400,000 as part of a project to increase the number of electric vehicle chargers in the area.

John Fuller, the leader of SNC, said there was an open invitation to all of south Norfolk's 120 parishes.

He said: "The number of charging points has to be increased because at the moment they are only really available to people who have a private driveway and not for people who live in terrace housing or flats.

"If everyone is being encouraged to go for electric vehicles then we need to make sure it is possible for them to charge.”

Mr Fuller said the authority was still working through some practical details, including who would own the chargers and insurance, but expected those issues to be resolved soon.

Alongside the rural plan, SNC also wants to increase the number of charging points it has at its own facilities, such as its leisure centres in Diss, Long Stratton and Wymondham.

The council currently has 16 charging points in its car parks.

A further £438,000 has been pledged for installing solar panels at the leisure centres, which are expected to save up to 30pc on electricity used.

In February, the Green Party group at County Hall called for more investment to speed up the rollout of electric vehicle chargers, which it said has been slower in Norfolk than in other areas.

Analysis by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders in the same month showed Norfolk fairs well against other counties in the East of England but it lags far behind the country as a whole for charging points per head.

As of January, Department for Transport (DFT) data shows there were 320 publicly available charging points and 66 rapid chargers across Norfolk.

Norfolk County Council has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon by 2030 - and unveiled an electric vehicle strategy last September to help reach that goal.

This included a proposal for placing a requirement on developers to ensure every new home with a parking space has access to an electric vehicle charge point.