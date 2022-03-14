News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Collection days for household rubbish set to change in parts of Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:58 PM March 14, 2022
Collection days and times for household waste and recycling is set to change in the Breckland district.

New collection days and times for household waste and recycling in the Breckland district will start next week. 

It is part of efforts by Serco, which provides waste collection services for Breckland Council, to reduce the distances bin trucks are travelling to collect household rubbish each week.

The changes will start on Monday, March 21, and will mean that half of people living in Breckland will see a change to the day their waste and recycling is collected.

But residents whose collection day remains the same, may have a change to their collection time.

Serco has sent a leaflet to all residents advising them of any changes.

Sarah Suggitt, executive member for planning, leisure and contracts, said: “We collect over 325,000 bins each month in Breckland, which is a challenging logistical operation, especially as the district expands with new homes and businesses.

"This new collection timetable will help our Serco crews not only reduce travelling time between collections, and focus on collecting waste, but offer a more environmentally friendly service to our residents.” 

Emma Windle, Serco’s senior contract manager for Norfolk, added: “Please check your leaflet, or the website, to confirm how the changes affect you and remember to put your bin out by 6.30am on your new collection day.”

