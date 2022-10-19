Experts to reveal more about royal shipwreck HMS Gloucester
- Credit: Wikimedia Commons
It has been described as Norfolk's Mary Rose and experts are about to reveal more about the amazing artefacts recovered from the remarkable wreck of HMS Gloucester in the county.
The ship sank off the coast of Great Yarmouth in 1682, with James Stuart - the future King James II - on board, but lay hidden beneath the waves for more than three centuries.
Its wreck was found in 2007 by Norfolk divers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, with their friend James Little, after a four-year search covering 5,000 nautical miles - but was only made public earlier this year.
As part of fundraising efforts to keep the artefacts in Norfolk, a special talk on the finds will be held in Norwich later this month.
Divers have rescued a host of artefacts, shedding light on 17th century life, from the seabed.
Finds include rescued spectacles in a decorative case, the ship’s bell, a jar of ointment, navigational instruments, women’s clothes and many wine bottles still with corks intact.
Artefacts will go on show in an exhibition at Norwich Castle next year, but the long-term hope is that a permanent exhibition can be created in Great Yarmouth.
General the Lord Dannatt, the former head of the British Army and Norfolk deputy lieutenant, is chairing a new charity looking to keep the treasures from the royal wreck in Norfolk.
One of the first events to raise money for that will be a talk where experts will reveal the history behind the wreck and discuss what more might be revealed from undersea archaeology.
Speakers will include University of East Anglia professor Claire Jowitt, author of 'The Last Voyage of the Gloucester' and Julian Barnwell, one of the diving brothers who discovered the wreck.
'An Evening with the Experts', will be held at Norwich's Assembly House at 7pm on Thursday, October 27.
Tickets cost £10 per person can be bought through branches of Cecil Amey Opticians or via email to its Attleborough branch attleborough@cecilamey.co.uk
The evening has been co-ordinated and organised by Norwich Marchesi Rotary Club.