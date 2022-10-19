News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Experts to reveal more about royal shipwreck HMS Gloucester

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:15 AM October 19, 2022
The Wreck of the Gloucester off Yarmouth, 6 May 1682, by Johan Danckerts.

The Wreck of the Gloucester off Yarmouth, 6 May 1682, by Johan Danckerts, Royal Museums Greenwich. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

It has been described as Norfolk's Mary Rose and experts are about to reveal more about the amazing artefacts recovered from the remarkable wreck of HMS Gloucester in the county.

The ship sank off the coast of Great Yarmouth in 1682, with James Stuart - the future King James II - on board, but lay hidden beneath the waves for more than three centuries.

Its wreck was found in 2007 by Norfolk divers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, with their friend James Little, after a four-year search covering 5,000 nautical miles - but was only made public earlier this year.

Divers at work on the wreck of The Gloucester

Divers at work on the wreck of The Gloucester - Credit: Norfolk Historic Shipwrecks

As part of fundraising efforts to keep the artefacts in Norfolk, a special talk on the finds will be held in Norwich later this month.

Divers have rescued a host of artefacts, shedding light on 17th century life, from the seabed.

Finds include rescued spectacles in a decorative case, the ship’s bell, a jar of ointment, navigational instruments, women’s clothes and many wine bottles still with corks intact.

Items found at wreck site of royal wreck HMS Gloucester off Great Yarmouth,

The bell from HMS Gloucester - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Artefacts will go on show in an exhibition at Norwich Castle next year, but the long-term hope is that a permanent exhibition can be created in Great Yarmouth.

General the Lord Dannatt, the former head of the British Army and Norfolk deputy lieutenant, is chairing a new charity looking to keep the treasures from the royal wreck in Norfolk.

General The Lord Dannatt will officially open the Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form Commu

General the Lord Dannatt - Credit: Archant

One of the first events to raise money for that will be a talk where experts will reveal the history behind the wreck and discuss what more might be revealed from undersea archaeology.

Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, who discovered the wreck of The Gloucester which sank 340 years ago

Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, who discovered the wreck of The Gloucester which sank 340 years ago, holding some of the artifacts they discovered - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man
  2. 2 Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby
  3. 3 A47 traffic chaos continues seven hours after 'human waste' spilt over road
  1. 4 Drivers hit by heavy delays after 'human waste' spills onto A47
  2. 5 Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea
  3. 6 Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings
  4. 7 New poll shows every Norfolk Tory MP losing their seat... except one
  5. 8 North Norfolk hotel with coastal views wins national award
  6. 9 Norfolk golf club says x-rated joke row 'blown up out of all proportion'
  7. 10 MAPPED: Where hundreds of homes could be built in south Norfolk

Speakers will include University of East Anglia professor Claire Jowitt, author of 'The Last Voyage of the Gloucester' and Julian Barnwell, one of the diving brothers who discovered the wreck.

'An Evening with the Experts', will be held at Norwich's Assembly House at 7pm on Thursday, October 27.

Tickets cost £10 per person can be bought through branches of Cecil Amey Opticians or via email to its Attleborough branch attleborough@cecilamey.co.uk

The evening has been co-ordinated and organised by Norwich Marchesi Rotary Club.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, boasts idyllic riverside views. 

Food and Drink

Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Gridserve forecourt at Postwick.

Six months on, what's life like at the region's first electric garage?

Derin Clark

Author Picture Icon
Keane Headline the second evening of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge

Forest Live

First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing on the

Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon