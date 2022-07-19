Rough sleepers offered sun cream, shelter and hats amid heatwave

Rough sleepers are being offered sun cream, shelter and hats, amid the ongoing heatwave.

Councils have brought in extra measures to help vulnerable people through the extreme heat.

Two rough sleepers have been given temporary accommodation by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, while officials are also working with a local church to offer shade, sun cream, drinks and food for people.

A paramedic has also been on hand offering medical advice.

North Norfolk District Council has also offered temporary housing, water and sun cream to people, while Norwich City Council is making similar help available, as well as hats.

Records were broken in the county yesterday (July 18) when mercury levels rose to 37.1C in Marham, beating the previous high of 36.5C, in the same village in 2019.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said temperatures could hit 41C in the west of the county today which would be the hottest day ever recorded in Norfolk.