Seafront pub reveals rooftop terrace plan

A rooftop bar could be added to a popular seafront pub.

The Waterside on the Prom at Hunstanton has applied for planning permission for a roof terrace.

If given the go ahead, it would give customers panoramic views of the beach and The Wash, along with the West Norfolk resort's famed sunsets.

The Waterside, which has steps down to the beach, dates back to the coming of the railway to Hunstanton in the 1890s.

It was originally built as the refreshment hall and waiting room for the town's once busy station, which closed to passengers in 1969.

