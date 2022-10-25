News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Seafront pub reveals rooftop terrace plan

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 7:18 AM October 25, 2022
Hunstanton

The Waterside at Hunstanton which has applied for planning permission for a rooftop terrace - Credit: Google

A rooftop bar could be added to a popular seafront pub.

The Waterside on the Prom at Hunstanton has applied for planning permission for a roof terrace.

If given the go ahead, it would give customers panoramic views of the beach and The Wash, along with the West Norfolk resort's famed sunsets.

The Waterside, which has steps down to the beach, dates back to the coming of the railway to Hunstanton in the 1890s.

It was originally built as the refreshment hall and waiting room for the town's once busy station, which closed to passengers in 1969.

Almost all of the station has disappeared since the track was taken up, with a car park where the platforms once stood.



