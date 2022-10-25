News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Ambitious plans to restore chalk stream get the go ahead

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:30 AM October 25, 2022
River Hun

The River Hun between Old Hunstanton and Holme-next-the-Sea - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ambitious plans to restore a tiny Norfolk chalk stream have been given the go ahead.

The River Hun between Old Hunstanton and Holme was diverted during the 17th century to reclaim 60 acres of land for farming.

Parts of the river were also dredged during the Second World War, as anti-tank fortifications in the event of a German invasion. 

River Hun

An overgrown section of the River Hun upstream of the main A149 coast road - Credit: Chris Bishop

Michael Meakin LeStrange and the Norfolk Rivers Trust want to return the middle reaches of the river to a more natural state.

They have applied for planning permission to build new meanders, scrapes and ponds along with a new wetland north of the A149.

Holme Parish Council lodged a holding objection, saying the scheme did not address the issue of sewage pollution in the Hun.

River Hun

The shallow valley of the River Hun seen from Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

But a planning officer's report said the pollution came from an outfall downstream from the site of the proposed works.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year
  2. 2 The £1m-a-day crimewave sweeping Norfolk
  3. 3 DVLA issues warning to UK drivers over expired licences
  1. 4 A47 reopens after van catches fire
  2. 5 People evacuated from Fire on the Water as tent collapses in heavy rain
  3. 6 Obituary: Hotelier who began career in Norfolk dies
  4. 7 Family home with impressive treehouse in garden is up for auction
  5. 8 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
  6. 9 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
  7. 10 Jobs safe at family-run firm after takeover by fellow local business

It added: "The restoration work proposed under this application will not introduce any additional pollution pathways however is considered to have the potential to lead to an overall benefit to water quality."

The proposed improvements to the river were approved under delegated powers.

River Hun

The meadows between Old Hunstanton and Holme-next-the-Sea, where the River Hun would originally have flowed - Credit: Chris Bishop

A planning statement said the work would "create an attractive river walk that is in keeping with the surrounding landscape".

It said improvements to water quality would benefit water voles, fish and invertebrates, while creating "a dynamic mosaic of wetland habitats" would "improve overall biodiversity most notably for birds including breeding waders".

It goes on: "Whilst the primary aim of this development is a better functioning river and connected floodplain, it will also restore the natural beauty of the land, bringing it closer to how it looked before modifications to the river and the introduction of drainage ditches.

River Hun

The River Hun flows through a straightened, overgrown course between Old Hunstanton and Holme-next-the-Sea - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The current landscape will be changed to include an aesthetically pleasing meandering river and in the floodplain to the south; ponds, scrapes and wetlands.

"Improvement to the water quality and flow in the stream will also bring more diverse habitats for a range of species, including fish, water voles and dragonflies and the re-establishment of instream, bankside and floodplain flora."

Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A map showing where Crocus Homes intends to build 150 new properties. To the west is Swaffham town centre

Homebuilder has plans for 150 properties at newly-acquired site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Voewood House, Cromer Road, High Kelling Simon Finch, is holding a literary event at his beautifully

Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Afternoon tea is launching at the Rose and Crown in Snettisham. 

Food and Drink

Award-winning village pub launches afternoon tea with a twist

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon