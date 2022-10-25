Ambitious plans to restore chalk stream get the go ahead

The River Hun between Old Hunstanton and Holme-next-the-Sea - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ambitious plans to restore a tiny Norfolk chalk stream have been given the go ahead.

The River Hun between Old Hunstanton and Holme was diverted during the 17th century to reclaim 60 acres of land for farming.

Parts of the river were also dredged during the Second World War, as anti-tank fortifications in the event of a German invasion.

An overgrown section of the River Hun upstream of the main A149 coast road - Credit: Chris Bishop

Michael Meakin LeStrange and the Norfolk Rivers Trust want to return the middle reaches of the river to a more natural state.

They have applied for planning permission to build new meanders, scrapes and ponds along with a new wetland north of the A149.

Holme Parish Council lodged a holding objection, saying the scheme did not address the issue of sewage pollution in the Hun.

The shallow valley of the River Hun seen from Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

But a planning officer's report said the pollution came from an outfall downstream from the site of the proposed works.

It added: "The restoration work proposed under this application will not introduce any additional pollution pathways however is considered to have the potential to lead to an overall benefit to water quality."

The proposed improvements to the river were approved under delegated powers.

The meadows between Old Hunstanton and Holme-next-the-Sea, where the River Hun would originally have flowed - Credit: Chris Bishop

A planning statement said the work would "create an attractive river walk that is in keeping with the surrounding landscape".

It said improvements to water quality would benefit water voles, fish and invertebrates, while creating "a dynamic mosaic of wetland habitats" would "improve overall biodiversity most notably for birds including breeding waders".

It goes on: "Whilst the primary aim of this development is a better functioning river and connected floodplain, it will also restore the natural beauty of the land, bringing it closer to how it looked before modifications to the river and the introduction of drainage ditches.

The River Hun flows through a straightened, overgrown course between Old Hunstanton and Holme-next-the-Sea - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The current landscape will be changed to include an aesthetically pleasing meandering river and in the floodplain to the south; ponds, scrapes and wetlands.

"Improvement to the water quality and flow in the stream will also bring more diverse habitats for a range of species, including fish, water voles and dragonflies and the re-establishment of instream, bankside and floodplain flora."