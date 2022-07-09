Chalk stream dredged to stop German tanks could return to former glory

The River Hun between Old Hunstanton and Holme-next-the-Sea - Credit: Chris Bishop

A tiny Norfolk chalk stream which was dredged in the Second World War to create a defensive line against a possible German invasion could be returned to its former glory.

Plans have emerged to restore the River Hun, which flows for around four miles between its headwaters in Hunstanton Park and Holme-next-the-Sea.

The river's course was changed in the 17th century, when sea banks and sluices were installed and the Hun - which some claim is what gives Hunstanton its name - was straightened and diverted, to enable 60 acres of marsh and meadow to be reclaimed for farming.

The River Hun flowed through former meadows and marshes until its course was changed to allow the land to be reclaimed for farming in the 17th Century - Credit: Chris Bishop

Then, during the Second World War, part of it was dredged to create an anti-tank defensive line against a possible German invasion in the area.

Now landowner Michael Meakin LeStrange and the Norfolk Rivers Trust hope to turn the clock back and return it to its original, natural state.

By creating a more meandering course and adding gravel beds to the water, they believe they can create a better habitat for fish and creatures like voles.

They have sought permission to carry out the works from West Norfolk Council and details of the scheme are contained in a planning statement submitted to the authority.

"Whilst the primary aim of this development is a better functioning river and connected floodplain, it will also restore the natural beauty of the land, bringing it closer to how it looked before modifications to the river and the introduction of drainage ditches," it says.

"The current landscape will be changed to include an aesthetically pleasing meandering river and in the floodplain to the south; ponds, scrapes and wetlands.

The River Hun flows through a straightened, overgrown course between Old Hunstanton and Holme-next-the-Sea - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Improvement to the water quality and flow in the stream will also bring more diverse habitats for a range of species, including fish, water voles and dragonflies and the reestablishment of instream, bankside and floodplain flora."

Plans submitted to West Norfolk council include restoring river channels and adding gravel beds and meanders.

The statement adds: "These features have been designed to mimic the hydrology of an unmodified chalk stream.

The shallow valley of the River Hun seen from Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

"In an unmodified state, a chalk stream has sinuosity and a varied flow created through meanders, variations in depth and width, riffles and pools."

Today part of the river in its current guise is best-viewed from the public footpath which runs off Waterworks Road, although the main course flows across private property.

A survey has shown just eels and sticklebacks currently live in it, along with flounder in its lowest reaches. The rivers trust says siltation has prevented more diversity in terms of species.

A decision from the council on whether to approve the scheme is expected later this year.





Norfolk's forgotten stream

The River Hun is barely a trickle in summer as it flows beneath the ancient carr stone bridge which carries the main A149 coast road across it - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Hun slips almost unseen beneath a carr stone bridge which carries the A149 coast road across its course near the Caley Hall Hotel.

In summer, the stream is reduced to a trickle a few inches deep as it flows in from its source near Hunstanton Hall, home of the LeStrange family since the 16th century.

An overgrown section of the River Hun upstream of the main A149 coast road - Credit: Chris Bishop

Its upper reaches are a winterbourne - a stream which dries up in summer and only flows after winter rains replenish the springs which feed it.

Its lower reaches end on the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's reserve at Holme, where it flows via a sluice into the North Sea.

There is debate whether Hunstanton was named after the river or the distinctive local carr or 'honey stone' it was built from after Victorian lord of the manor Henry LeStrange decided to establish a seaside resort to capitalise on the new fashion of sea bathing.