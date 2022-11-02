Surge in claims of abuse of vulnerable in care homes and in own houses

Concerns about abuse in Norfolk care homes and in people's own homes have soared - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The hidden impact of Norfolk's care crisis has been exposed, with new figures showing a steep increase in the number of abuse and neglect allegations.

The data shows reports of abuse against people being cared for rose by 15pc last year.

The figures cover those in residential homes, as well as those who receive care at home, and involve elderly people as well as vulnerable adults.

The allegations do not just relate to abuse from carers or family members, but experts say the increase is a sign of the sector's wider crisis.

It comes at a time when it is facing huge problems, especially in staff recruitment, with social work vacancies at 18pc of the workforce and waiting lists for people needing care packages.

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council's director of adult social care recently said he had "never been so worried" about the state of the sector.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Alex Stewart, chief executive of watchdog Healthwatch Norfolk, said the abuse allegation rise was "a concern" and showed it was crucial to get more people working in care.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Statistics show in 2021/22 there were 4,928 safeguarding concerns, where people and organisations reported fears to the county council that a vulnerable person was at risk of abuse or neglect.

That was 15pc up on 4,294 the previous year.

The statistics are revealed in the annual report of the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board, which brings together organisations such as the council, police and health services.

All concerns are investigated and, where there is reason to believe abuse is happening, a section 42 safeguarding inquiry, launched. The report does not say how many of the allegations were substantiated.

Of 1,589 such inquiries triggered, 84 related to people aged 95 or above, 390 were aged 85 to 94, 335 from 75 to 84, 158 between 65 to 74 and 622 between 18 and 64.

Neglect and 'acts of omission' - where medical, emotional or physical care needs are ignored - were the most reported categories in 2021/22.

There were 875 reports of neglect, up on 814 the previous year and 623 in 2019/20.

Domestic abuse reports shot up from 89 in 2019/20 to 210 in 2021/22, but physical abuse reports - the most commonly reported type of abuse before the Covid-19 pandemic - dropped from 776 in 2019/20 to 689 in 2021/22.

Reported abuse in people's own homes went up from 789 in 2019/20 to 1,156 in 2021/22, an increase of almost 47pc.

The report stated: "The pandemic could be a factor as people were only mixing with their own household, which may include a carer (paid or unpaid), leading to increased strain on those carers."

The number of abuse cases in residential care homes increased during the pandemic, up from 814 in 2019/20 to 926 in 2020/21, but down to 880 in 2021/22.

Healtwatch Norfolk's Mr Stewart said: "The rise in safeguarding cases is a concern and, as members of the board ourselves, we will be keen to understand what is being done to support those who need it."

He said there was "fantastic work" being done by statutory and voluntary organisations, but warned: "This work and care does need people, and it is vital that efforts continue to increase the number of individuals working in social care.

"Without this, the pressures are only going to get worse."

Norfolk County Council's Conservative-controlled cabinet will consider the annual report when it meets on Monday, November 7.

Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board chair Heather Roach - Credit: Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board

Heather Roach, the independent chair of the board said: “A significant part of a safeguarding board’s role relates to ensuring that learning and improvements to professional practice are embedded within our partner agencies and that service users receive the very best care and support."





THE MOST SERIOUS CASES

In addition to the abuse allegations, 20 referrals were made to the board for consideration as Safeguarding Adults Reviews, which consider what could have done differently to stop serious abuse, neglect or death.

The board recently published a review into the deaths of three vulnerable people with learning disabilities at a now-closed Norfolk private hospital.

Ben King, died at Cawston Park Hospital on July 29 2020. An inquest into his death made a number of criticisms of the care he received. - Credit: Supplied courtesy of Ben King's family

Ben King, 32, Nicholas Briant, 33, and Joanna Bailey, 36, died within just over two years of each other while patients at Cawston Park hospital, near Aylsham.

A serious case review into the deaths, commissioned by the board, found major failures of governance, commissioning, oversight, planning for individuals and professional practice.