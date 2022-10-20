Borrowing rose every time Liz Truss 'opened her mouth'

A Norfolk MP has said the departing prime minister has cost the public new schools and roads, in a critical response to her time in office.

Richard Bacon, South Norfolk MP, said Liz Trusshad failed to "command credibility".

Ms Truss announced she would stand down today after 44 days as prime minister.

Mr Bacon said: "Almost every time she opened her mouth she raised the cost of borrowing - that means there's less money for roads and schools and things like that, you can't carry on like that.

"You can't have a risk like that attached to the PM, we are not Italy, we have always had a high [regard] on the international stage and I think the chaos [on Wednesday night in the House of Commons] showed there is a fundamentally broken relationship between the government whipping operation and Number 10."

Mr Bacon gave three reasons he did not think there will now be a general election. Firstly he said the country needs a period of stability, not another election fight and the parliament has a constitutional democracy, not a presidential system and does not need to go back to the country.

Finally, he argued that another election would be disastrous for the Conservative party, saying they would be "annihilated" if an election were held now.

"We have to re-establish our credibility and get people and get people through this winter and the cost of living crisis and deliver our manifesto promises."

Mr Bacon admitted the Conservative Party has not been stable, with a fifth PM in six years, he said: "We haven't had stability it's been shocking, it's been rather shameful the way this has happened.

"I can understand why the opposition is cock-a-hoop it's only been 17 months since we won the Hartlepool byelection from Labour.

"It's easier to destroy credibility, we need to get on with it and do the hard work."