Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass

A fresh drive is to be mounted to tackle the "inadequacy" of a Norfolk bypass, which council bosses say is struggling to cope with the thousands of vehicles using it.

Council bosses say studies of the A149 King's Lynn bypass - a key route to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - show about 38,000 vehicles a day use the road.

They say, if the bypass were built today, that amount of traffic would mean it would need to be dual carriageway, rather than single carriageway.

Officers at Norfolk County Council highlight their concerns in a report which will go before county councillors on Wednesday, November 10.

They want to spend money on fresh studies of the road, so a business case can be built up to secure money to improve it, should cash become available.

Officers said: "This route is subject to extensive queuing and delays. Some pre-feasibility work has been carried out into more extensive local widening improvements on the southern section of the route between the hospital and the Hardwick junction with the A47.

"A key finding from that work is that traffic flows are currently about 38,000 vehicles per day.

"If a new road was being planned to accommodate this level of traffic it would need to be of a dual carriageway standard. This illustrates the inadequacy of the current road.

"Improvements to the road could also provide an opportunity to bring forward a complementary package of active travel and public transport measures across the town."

Council officers want to do work now, so a business case could be rapidly lodged to get it on the government's road scheme list for 2025 to 2030.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We have a very positive working relationship with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, working with them on a range of projects.

"This work will allow us to move forward on a range of issues including tackling congestion on the bypass and to bring forward better sustainable transport within the town to improve air quality and boost walking, cycling and public transport journeys to support the economy and new homes.”

The council says it is too early to say what the cost of improvement would be.