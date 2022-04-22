Anger over proposed traffic changes in Harleston

Residents in Harleston have expressed their anger over proposed traffic measures in the town centre, branding them "ridiculous" and "ludicrous".

The changes were brought in temporarily during the pandemic and saw drivers banned from accessing Bullock Fair Close from the town centre and diverted along what was described as a "long, poorly-signed and inappropriate detour".

It is part of a wider £750,000 project, funded by South Norfolk Council (SNC), Norfolk County Council (NCC) and the town council, to invest in the town, and is aimed at 'reducing traffic and making the town safer for pedestrians'.

The scheme now looks to make the traffic system permanent and to increase on-street parking in places including The Thoroughfare.

But David Bramhall, who lives and works in Harleston, said the proposals have been met with "anger and amazement" by locals.

More than 480 people have signed a petition on the change.org website against it, with one branding the current system "cumbersome and ludicrous".

Another said: "What is proposed is absolute lunacy and will cause more congestion".

Mr Bramhall, who set up the petition, claims it has already had a "damaging effect" on the town.

He said: “Harleston was a busy, thriving country town with an excellent shopping centre that drew people from miles around.

“The councils don't seem to realise, or care, that local businesses rely on a lively footfall to survive.

"We have already lost some valuable shops and the town is so quiet now that we will certainly lose more.

"We will soon be living in a picturesque backwater.”

Consultation on the measures closed last week. NCC will now review responses and is in the process of 'agreeing any changes' to traffic regulations orders in Harleston.

SNC leader John Fuller said following investment and town centre improvements in Diss's market triangle, Wymondham and Long Stratton, it was "now Harleston's turn".

He added: “South Norfolk has received its share of extra business rates paid by expanding businesses across the whole of Norfolk.

“We are proposing to invest all that extra business rates income, together with some of the extra council tax paid by the occupiers of new homes – the best part of £750,000 – in helping Harleston move with the times and be best placed to respond to the changes the pandemic has accelerated.”