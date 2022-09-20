Location of £1bn+ reservoir to be revealed within weeks

A concept drawing of the new reservoir Anglian Water is proposing to build on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border - though the exact location has not yet been decided - Credit: Anglian Water

The location of a proposed new reservoir near the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border, capable of supplying around 100 million litres of water per day throughout the year, is set to be revealed within weeks.

Anglian Water says its "process for finding the best performing location for a reservoir in the Fens is now concluding".

From an unconfirmed date in October, the company plans to consult with the public on that location, which it says will "give communities the opportunity to help shape the development of the reservoir’s design and inform the opportunities it could create".

The location of a second reservoir, in south Lincolnshire, was revealed on Tuesday, September 20.

A map published by the company has placed that project immediately west of the village of Helpringham, near Sleaford, and about halfway between Boston and Grantham.

Anglian Water has said that each of the reservoirs is expected to cost somewhere between £1bn and £2bn to design, build and operate.