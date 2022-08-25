'Tainted' report prompts fresh council row and crosses political divide

More frustrations in a Norfolk council have been revealed after councillors from across the political divide criticised an officer’s report, with one branding it ‘tainted’.

A report looking into the collaboration between Broadland District Council (BDC) and South Norfolk Council was rejected at a meeting on Wednesday after councillors criticised it for not reflecting members’ views.

This is the latest in a series of concerns raised in recent BDC meetings, which has seen criticism about roles taken away from opposition groups, money spent on model corgis and cuts to the leadership team.

The report was meant to present the findings of a working group (WG) which had been looking into the operation of the two councils – which are due to move into a shared office later this year – and see if any improvements could be made.

But members of the WG resigned en masse earlier this year after a previous report was written and taken to the leading Conservative group without all the members having sight of it.

A new report was then presented to the service improvement and efficiency committee on Wednesday, written by Emma Hodds, the monitoring officer for the two councils.

But at the committee meeting members objected to the report arguing that it did not reflect what the WG’s final recommendations would have been and included suggestions not made by the group.

Concerns were also raised that a member of the council leadership was listed as a member of the WG when he was not and that it was written by an officer and not the group itself.

Sue Holland, new leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Broadland District Council. - Credit: Sue Holland

Sue Holland, the Liberal Democrat leader at BDC told the committee their member on the WG, Steve Riley, had not seen the report.

“It is not a report of the working group,” she said.

“It is not something the working group actually sat down, talked about and produced.”

Conservative Stuart Clancy, who chaired the working group, echoed many of the Lib Dems’ concerns and said there were recommendations they would have wanted to change.

He called it a “not acceptable way to do business” and said the group had not been allowed to finish its work before the first report was written.

Peter Bulman, a fellow Conservative, branded the report “tainted”.

He said: “This report puts into jeopardy and doubt on legitimate findings that may be there.”

Ms Hodds rejected this and said the report was a culmination of all agreements previously agreed by the group calling it a “true reflection” and objecting to the word “tainted”.

It was agreed that the report be deferred and Mr Clancy would have a meeting with the leader of the council.

What’s been happening at Broadland?

While disputes among council leaders and opposition parties is a natural part of politics, divisions have escalated in recent months.

Tensions first peaked over plans to move into a joint office with South Norfolk Council.

In May, Liberal Democrats said BDC was being forced into buying an oversized building by their southern neighbours.

At the same meeting, this paper challenged BDC over why large parts of information were being kept out of the public eye.

Later that month, the Lib Dems walked out of a meeting in protest after the ruling Conservative group appointed one of its members to a scrutiny role traditionally filled by a politician from the opposition.

This was the second time the leading authority had threatened to remove the position from the Lib Dems, having dropped plans in 2021.

Then in July, the Conservative councillor who took over chairing the scrutiny committee came under fire for switching off the public live stream for a meeting while he was being criticised by opposition and fellow Tory councillors.

Later that month the council was condemned for spending £20,000 on seven wicker corgis.

Then in August, Lib Dem Steve Riley said the council was being brought into disrepute over changes to how the planning department is overseen.