'Do not overlook the East' - MPs send message to new PM Liz Truss
- Credit: PA
There's a distinctly Eastern theme to new prime minister Liz Truss's cabinet, but a collective of regional MPs not handed top roles have pledged they will keep the heat on her to help East Anglia.
Within hours of entering 10 Downing Street, South West Norfolk MP Ms Truss had announced cabinet roles for Norfolk and Suffolk MPs Therese Coffey (health secretary and deputy prime minister), Chloe Smith (work and pensions secretary) and Brandon Lewis (justice secretary).
Other Eastern region members of her cabinet include new foreign secretary James Cleverly and international trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, who both represent constituencies in Essex.
But, as the announcements were being made, 10 other MPs from the East of England were meeting in London to discuss how crucial it is that Ms Truss stops the neglect of the region.
The MPs are backing the recently-formed Eastern Powerhouse, formed by businesses and politicians to drive investment and growth in the region.
Norfolk MPs George Freeman (Mid Norfolk) and Jerome Mayhew (Broadland) joined Waveney's Peter Aldous and other MPs from Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire at the dinner.
They are urging Ms Truss “not to neglect her political heartland” and “to act quickly to reverse years of government neglect of her region".
They urged her to “give parity to the East in terms of recognition, support and engagement”.
Eastern Powerhouse chairman James Palmer, former Conservative mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "The new PM already knows about the potential of the East because she represents a Norfolk constituency.
"She knows the region can deliver the highest rises in growth and productivity for the least amount of investment, relative to other regions.
"That’s why we are calling on her not to overlook the East but give parity to the region.”
Eastern Powerhouse business members including the chief executives of Lotus and Adnams, wrote to Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak during the leadership hustings to call for better transport links and a co-ordinated energy strategy.
On the eve of the Norwich hustings, Ms Truss made a number of pledges for the region.
Those promises included that a transport secretary in her government would "look closely" at dualling the whole of the A47, at the £251m Norwich Western Link Road and at improving the Ely railway junction.
She said there would be tax cuts, better regulation and targeted Investment Zones to drive business growth.