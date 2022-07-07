Market town to hear decision on huge housing development

Residents in Reepham will learn next week whether controversial plans to build almost 150 homes in their town have been approved.

Developer Lovell Homes has submitted an application to Broadland District Council to construct 141 homes on land west of Broomhill Lane.

Its proposals - which are opposed by the town council - also include plans to extend the local cemetery.

In addition, the company has agreed to provide £1.5m to fund separate plans, submitted by Reepham High School, for a new sports hall.

Broomhill Lane in Reepham - Credit: Google Street View

The development would increase the number of homes in the town by 12pc over the 1,169 homes given in the 2011 census.

Of the new homes, 39 - 28pc - will be classed as affordable. Reepham cemetery would expand by just under an acre.

Reepham Town Council has objected to the plan with a range of concerns.

These include the impact on the sewer system, traffic on adjacent roads, the loss of school playing field space and the level of affordable housing.

The chair of governors of Reepham Primary school has also written to BDC raising concerns that it does not have the capacity for additional pupils and that expanding class sizes would impact children’s education and the well-being of staff.

A separate planning application, connected to the development, seeks to widen the Broomhill Road junction with Whitwell Road.

It will also introduce traffic calming measures and a shared cycleway and footpath.

The school has put in the application to build the sports hall on a playing field south of its main buildings.

Officers have recommended all the plans for approval, despite accepting that they do not meet some of the council's own planning policies.

The officer said the conflicts do not undermine the objectives of the plan, calling the issues "material".