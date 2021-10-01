News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

'Call to arms' to find workers to avoid Christmas care 'cliff edge'

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:30 AM October 1, 2021   
James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A recruitment "call to arms" has been made to help head off a Christmas care crisis and protect some of the most vulnerable people in Norfolk.

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council's director of adult social care, fears the care system is fast approaching "a cliff edge" in the run up to Christmas.

He has made a plea for people to consider a career in social care, amid concerns over high vacancy rates among care providers.

Mr Bullion said of the 26,000 social care jobs in Norfolk, just under 7pc were vacant and some 40pc of care employers have said staffing is of concern.

And around 450 more care workers could be lost from the front-line from November 11, when staff who work in Care Quality Commission-registered homes will need to have had two Covid-19 doses.

Care workers need better protection from coronavirus, says Norfolk adult social care director James

Norfolk County Council's adult social care director is appealing for more people to consider social care work. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mr Bullion said: "That is a bit of a cliff edge. We need to make sure we don't give up having conversations with those people if they are worried. But it does mean we could potentially lose hundreds of workers."

You may also want to watch:

He said Brexit had contributed to vacancies in the care system, while it was also having to compete with hospitality and retail for staff.

He said providers were increasingly having to hand back care contracts, while the council was working to support struggling providers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours
  2. 2 Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash
  3. 3 Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park
  1. 4 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
  2. 5 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
  3. 6 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
  4. 7 Lorry driver charged over Tesla dashcam crash
  5. 8 Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases
  6. 9 Fights, threats and insults: Norfolk garages on their ordeal at the pumps
  7. 10 Broads Authority bosses considering legal action after police probe

He said: "We are working with three providers at the moment and trying to assist them. We do have funds we will use to support them as a business to keep them going, if the quality they provide is good."

But Mr Bullion said the vacancies created opportunities for people to pursue what can be a hugely fulfilling career, leading a "call to arms" for people to consider it.

Mr Bullion said a government pot of £500m means there is around £6m to £7m available in Norfolk for training of care workers.

He said training was "crucial" to encourage people who enter the care sector to stay within it and make a career of it.

He said: "It's an interesting job and every day is different. You talk to care workers and you hear the stories about the relationships - the hugely positive ones - which carers have with the people they care for."

People can find vacancies at www.norfolkcarecareers.co.uk

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Repps Service Station is out of fuel

Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich

Video

Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Convicted sex offender Michael Smith.

Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon