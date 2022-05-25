Financial pressures mean more 'pauper's funerals' than ever before

A record number of public health burials were paid for by Norwich City Council last year - Credit: Danielle Booden

A record number of funerals for people in Norwich had to be paid for by the city council last year - because nobody else was able to cover the costs.

There were 30 public health funerals in the city last year, the highest number recorded so far.

Public health funerals take place when a person without sufficient money to pay for a service dies and when, after investigations, there is nobody else in a position to make arrangements for their body to be cremated or buried.

Councils have a statutory duty to provide public health funerals, which used to be known as 'pauper's funerals', in such cases. Each costs £495.

The youngest Norwich person who had a public health funeral was a girl of just two months old and the eldest was a month short of her 97th birthday.

Among the public health funerals Norwich City Council paid for in 2021, was 63-year-old Leslie Smith.

Norfolk police launched a murder inquiry after his body was found inside his Suffolk Square flat last October.

Two people, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder in October, but were released under investigation.

The costs of seven of the public health funerals were subsequently taken on by their families.

There was just one in 2012, but the number has been steadily increasing to last year's high.

Among those over that decade, was that of homeless man Sergiusz Meges, whose body was found in the St Stephens Street underpass in 2015.

Sergiusz Meges - Credit: Submitted

A murder investigation was launched and two men arrested. But police released the men without further action.

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: "Public health burials are an important part of our work to ensure people who have passed away are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their circumstances.

“Once we have the details we do everything we can to locate and inform any next of kin and will arrange the burial as soon as we can.

“We are aware of the impact that funeral poverty has on bereaved families and will continue to review the ways we can support them in the future.”

The council said it was too soon to speculate whether the cost of living crisis could lead to an even higher number of public health funerals this year.