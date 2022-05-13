Decision over dualling section of A47 expected by August

A decision on whether to dual part of the A47 should be made within three months.

A planning inspector has submitted his recommendation to the government on whether to proceed with dualling five-and-a-half miles of the road, between Easton and North Tuddenham.

The final decision rests with transport secretary Grant Shapps, who now has until August 12 to decide whether he agrees with inspector Adrian Hunter's recommendation.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps - Credit: PA

Mr Hunter has been examining the application by National Highways for the dualling scheme, which has included a number of public hearings.

Whether or not Mr Hunter has recommended the scheme should go ahead or not will not be known until the decision of Mr Shapps is published.

Mr Shapps could decide to go with the recommendation, but he is able to overrule it - as happened in the case of the previously mooted revamp of Anglia Square in Norwich.

On that scheme, the inspector recommended approval, but the then local government minister Robert Jenrick rejected it.

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton. - Credit: Highways England

The Easton to North Tuddenham scheme includes two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions, alongside the removal of Easton roundabout.

There would also be four new bridges and closures for through traffic at Church Lane in East Tuddenham, Berry's Lane, Blind Lane and Church Lane in Easton.

During hearings some landowners expressed concern over the taking of land to enable the scheme to go ahead.

The Easton to North Tuddenham scheme is one of three Norfolk A47 schemes going through the development consent order process.

The recommendation over 1.6 miles of dualling between Blofield and North Burlingham was submitted on March 22.

Mr Shapps must make his decision on that scheme, where Norfolk County Council and National Highways remain at loggerheads over maintenance issues, by June 22.

And the inspector considering proposed changes to the Thickthorn junction, on the edge of Norwich, has until June 23 to get his recommendation in with the government.

The Thickthorn plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which would take motorists beneath both roads before re-joining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the roundabout.