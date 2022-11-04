A rubbish idea? Council spending £17k on 'binfluencer' app

New £17,000 app telling people when their bin days are rolled out in South Norfolk - Credit: Archant

For many of us, it is a familiar feeling of dread... waking up in the morning and realising we have forgotten to put the bins out.

Now, one Norfolk council has spent thousands of pounds trying to make it a thing of the past.

South Norfolk Councill (SNC) has launched the ultimate 'binfluencer' app, to help residents stay informed about collection days and recycling information - as well as set a reminder of when to put the bins out.

Called ReCollect, the service has cost the authority around £17,000, the equivalent of about 28p per household in the district.

The cost of the app, which is also due to be rolled out to neighbouring Broadland, has raised eyebrows among some councillors, but officials say it represents good value for money.

The app, which residents can download to their phones, displays information about collection days, and will also provide notifications on disruptions, as well as details about what can or cannot be recycled.

There is also a game which is intended to stimulate children's interest in recycling.

An SNC spokesman said: "[The cost] will be more than covered by the savings from less contamination, fewer return trips to pick up missed bins and savings in printing costs."

A cost for the rollout for Broadland District Councils (BDC) has not been agreed but is expected to be similar to SNC.

Sue Holland, leader of the Liberal Democrats at BDC, said she was not aware the app was being considered for the district.

"There are lots of sources for this information, it's on social media and our websites," she said.

"It's an interesting idea, but my life is full of apps, I don't know if I want one for bins as well. Why do they think an app is a good idea?

"I would need more information and reassurance before I could say whether it is a good use of money."

South Norfolk and Broadland Councils are aiming to achieve a 60pc recycling rate across both districts. The highest rates in the UK are in Wales, with more than 65pc in 18 out of 22 areas.

Despite being called ReCollect, the app is branded 'Bin Collection South Norfolk' on Android and iPhone app stores.