Pregnant women could be given £400 vouchers as incentive to quit smoking

A trial scheme could see pregnant women in Norfolk given shopping vouchers as an incentive to give up smoking - Credit: PA

Pregnant women in Norfolk could be given up to £400 in shopping vouchers as an incentive to quit cigarettes.

Public health bosses are keen to trial a voucher scheme in Norfolk as part of a drive to cut smoking rates in the county.

It could see mums-to-be who are smokers given vouchers at certain milestones during the pregnancy, if tests show they have not smoked.

One in seven Norfolk women (14pc) still smoke at the time of delivery - higher than the national 8.8pc rate.

Health bosses say smoking during pregnancy in Norfolk and Waveney costs the NHS an estimated £4.5m a year.

Smoking increases the risk of complications in pregnancy and birth, but health bosses say it also creates extra problems - and increased costs - in the longer term.

Babies and children exposed to passive smoking in homes are also at risk of developing respiratory issues such as asthma, pneumonia, and bronchitis.

Voucher schemes have already been run by some councils, with women able to use them for items such as clothes for babies and towards prams.

Research has shown that, for every 1,000 women offered voucher, an extra 177 mothers would quit the habit and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has recommended them as effective.

To hit the 6pc national target for women smoking at delivery, the number in Norfolk would need to be cut by 578 by the end of the year.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health - Credit: NCC

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health at Norfolk County Council, said: “Smoking tobacco is still the single biggest preventable cause of illness and death.

"Norfolk County Council is committed to supporting people to stop smoking, by working with partners in Norfolk’s Tobacco Control Alliance, and commissioning services to support people to stop smoking.

"At this stage the details of a possible trial in Norfolk are still to be determined.

"It is an approach that has been shown to work in other areas and we’re reviewing other schemes to inform our approach.

"We are seeking views on whether, and how, it should be tried in Norfolk.”

Agreement to explore a Norfolk trial was due to be given at a meeting of the county council's people and communities select committee on Friday (September 16).

However, the meeting has been postponed, due to the national period of mourning following the death of the Queen.