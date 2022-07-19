Fears more frequent heatwaves could heap pressure on council coffers
More frequent days of extreme heat will heap even more pressure on stretched council coffers, it has been warned.
With Norfolk sweltering amid a heatwave, schools have shut and roads treated with sand to stop them melting.
Firefighters from Norfolk Fire and Rescue have also tackled a string of blazes amid record-breaking temperatures.
And that prompted questions about whether Norfolk County Council - which runs the fire service - has built contingency into its forward-planning for budgets to cope with extra costs hot weather creates.
Ben Price, leader of the Green group, raised his concerns at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 19).
He said: "The UK's hottest ever recorded temperatures, now blazing across the country, are requiring a raft of emergency procedures.
"Schools are having to close, care homes require cool rooms and additional checks on residents.
"Roads are melting, people are being told not to travel and people are already dying.
"All of this will mean an increase in infrastructure costs, in order to keep Norfolk's infrastructure running.
"Given that extreme heat will become worse and more frequent due to climate breakdown, how have the county council budgeted for this?"
Council leader Andrew Proctor said: "I don't doubt the things that we are seeing at the moment, but the issue for all of us in terms of how we conduct ourselves in this situation is to be sensible.
"If we were on a beach in Crete or Corfu, we'd be lying there, perhaps with our second coffee and maybe our first brandy of the morning, in that sort of situation.
"It's really about how we manage this altogether, recognising there are changes in the way our climate is behaving, but there's also changes that we need personally and collectively to adapt to.
"In terms of the financial situation, where we are looking at the moment in terms of our budget, it is very robust for the future.
"I think we can make sure it is maintained that way, whether for road maintenance or supporting the care market - all the things which are important to us."
After the meeting Mr Price said he was disappointed at Mr Proctor's response, which he described as "flippant".
He said councils needed to make climate change a key risk across all their spending plans.