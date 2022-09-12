Time to have say over mobile library cuts extended after Queen's death

A consultation over potential cuts to Norfolk's mobile libraries - which critics say will leave vulnerable people isolated - has been extended following the Queen's death.

Hundreds of people have had their say in a consultation which will help determine the fate of the service, which was due to end on Wednesday, September 14.

However, now there is a period of national mourning the consultation has been extended by a week, to Wednesday, September 21.

Norfolk County Council is looking to cut the budget for mobile libraries from £422,000 to £200,000 as part of proposals to save £13m.

The council says to make that saving it needs to find ways to run the mobile library service in a different way.

That could see cuts to the number of routes which the six mobile libraries currently go out on.

The proposals have caused controversy, with concerns vulnerable people, who rely on mobile library visits for contact with others, will become isolated.

At a recent meeting of Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council, Alexandra Kemp, independent county councillor said: "My visits to the Clenchwarton, West Lynn, South Lynn and West Winch stops, show the mobile library service is a community lifeline, especially for families, and older and disabled residents who cannot drive or use tablets.

"The librarian looks out for vulnerable residents and can be the only person they see all week."

She urged the cabinet to withdraw the cut, but Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: "It would be premature of me to comment any further as the public consultation has not closed yet."

Liberal Democrat councillor Steffan Aquarone asked the council to present evidence of how much social isolation will increase due to the cuts - and what that is likely to cost adult social care.

Mrs Dewsbury replied: "Norfolk Library Service is committed to reducing social isolation in the county and has been a national leader in developing offers like 'just a cuppa' within branch libraries."

People can take part in the consultation at norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/mobilelibraries.

A report on the findings will be taken to cabinet in November, with final decisions on the council's budget next February.