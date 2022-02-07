Plea to halt plans for new quarry that would block footpaths

A High Court challenge over changes made to disability support cost Norfolk County Council more than £120,000 - it can be revealed. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Councillors have joined ramblers in objecting to plans for a new quarry pit that would result in two footpaths being redirected.

Norfolk County Council has lost the power to approve or reject the scheme for a new pit at Leziate, near King's Lynn, because it took so long to decide on the original application.

The decision will now be made by the government's Planning Inspectorate, after the company behind the plans lodged an appeal.

But at a meeting on Friday, Norfolk County Council's planning committee voted to object to the project when the case is heard.

The Ramblers Association and the council's own public rights of way team, had already opposed the scheme.

They fear the new site, which would require two footpaths between Leziate and East Winch to be temporarily diverted, would see only one restored.

Sibelco - which owns the site where some existing quarries are already in use - submitted two planning applications in 2016 and 2017 covering a new extraction area and to amend the timing of working and restoration at existing pits.

The site and processing plant currently covers around 390 acres - roughly equivalent to 190 Olympic swimming pools - and is used for extracting silica sand.

Planning officer Nick Johnson told councillors Sibelco had been able to address all the council's concerns, except those relating to public rights of way.

He welcomed the temporary diversions to the footpaths during the period of excavation, but said that once work at the quarry was complete the area would be turned into a water feature and one footpath would be lost altogether.

He said: “There is a temporary diversion for the duration of the work, which, in terms of access would be an overall improvement to the countryside.

“However, upon completion in year five that would be a loss, it would disappear. The proposal is what is - to return it to a water feature.”

Jim Moriarty, West Norfolk councillor for Massingham, said the company could not be blamed for wanting to dig where the minerals exist but said Sibelco needed to be "better neighbours".

Mr Moriarty also criticised the developers for their plan to put lakes in the place of the current countryside.

“Don’t be fooled by the outward look of serenity and peace on show with some of these more recently created pits.

“Read the local press – fatalities, disgusting antisocial behaviour. The blight on the lives of residents doesn’t just continue, it gets worse.”