Pylon campaigners write to Jacob Rees-Mogg with concerns

The group has written to Jacob Rees-Mogg, urging him to meet with them about plans for a new line of pylons in East Anglia. - Credit: Ian Burt/UK Parliament

Campaigners opposed to the creation of a 180km-long line of pylons in East Anglia have raised their concerns with Jacob Rees-Mogg, the new government minister responsible for energy.

The Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk Pylons Action Group believe that the proposed cabling - suggested to run from Norwich to the Thames estuary - should go offshore and underground.

An existing set of pylons at Wormegay in west Norfolk. National Grid say a new line of pylons is needed to ensure that increasing energy generated by wind power can be transported to other parts of the country. - Credit: Archant

National Grid, which is proposing the scheme - known as East Anglia GREEN - says the line is needed to help transport energy from wind turbines off the Norfolk coast.

The company claims that running the line offshore would not be technically feasible or economic.

In the campaigners' letter to Mr Rees-Mogg, who took over this week as secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, the group urged him to meet with them and to re-open the government's review into offshore electricity infrastructure.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy - Credit: UK Parliament

The group's founder, Rosie Pearson, wrote: "Yes, we need offshore wind power, fast.

"But we need to get it right, and government must not ride roughshod over communities.

Rosie Pearson, campaign coordinator of the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons action group - Credit: Susan Lang

"Your department must not preside over the unnecessary and irrevocable industrialisation of our region."

The group previously wrote to Mr Rees-Mogg's predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng - who is now chancellor.