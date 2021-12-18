New 24-hour gym could open at former Homebase store

Pump Gyms wants to open on the Hall Road Industrial Estate in Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A new gym could open in Norwich if plans to convert an empty building get the green light.

Pump Gyms wants to convert a vacant unit on the Hall Road Retail Park, near Tuckswood, into the 24-hour gym.

The company, which has gyms in Watford, Northampton, Colchester, Bedford and Stourbridge, wants to build a new first floor in the unit and use that and the ground floor for the gym.

Schroeders UK Real Estate Fund, which has lodged the application with Norwich City Council on behalf of Pump Gyms, said it would create eight full-time jobs and eight part-time jobs.

Documents lodged with City Hall state: "They are developing a chain of high-specification, low-cost membership gyms with spacious training areas and have identified east Norwich as a target location.

"Pump Gyms invest heavily in their cardio and strength equipment and offer free weights areas with benches and dumb-bells.

"They provide over 250 classes a month, which are included in their membership.

"There is a range of classes including Zumba, yoga, Pilates and spin and they provide fully experienced personal trainers."

The documents added: "Further leisure provision in Norwich would benefit local people, the proposal will have a positive impact in terms of bringing a vacant unit back into beneficial use and result in new employment opportunities, in addition to social and health benefits for the local area where there are evidently

high rates of health deprivation."

The application states: "Pump Gyms do not anticipate members coming from the city centre due to the number of gyms already operating in the centre and they would not operate in the city centre as this location does not meet their operational requirements."

The unit used to be part of the Homebase store at the retail park, which, in 2019, was reduced in size and split into separate units.

The section where Pump Gyms wants to open has been empty since that happened in 2019.

Discount retailer Home Bargains and The Food Warehouse opened next to the reduced-sized Homebase last year.

Norwich City Council will make a decision in due course.