New gym gets go-ahead to open in former Homebase store

Pump Gyms has been granted planning permission which will allow it to open in Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A new gym has been given the go-ahead to open in a retail park - and the company behind it says it could create dozens of jobs.

Pump Gyms has been granted permission to convert a vacant unit on the Hall Road Retail Park, near Tuckswood, in Norwich, into the 24-hour gym.

The company, which has gyms in Watford, Northampton, Colchester, Bedford and Stourbridge, has yet to confirm a date for the opening.

But Emma Sills, chief operating officer for Pump Gyms, said it could create as many as 40 jobs - including the management team, fitness instructors, personal trainers, class instructors and contractors.

She said it would include two studios, offering more than 50 instructor-led classes each week, a training zone, gym and cardio equipment, a weights area and saunas.

Officers at Norwich City Council used delegated powers to agree to grant permission for a new first floor in the unit and for the ground floor to become the gym.

The unit used to be part of the Homebase store at the retail park, which, in 2019, was reduced in size and split into separate units.

The section where Pump Gyms intends to open has been empty since that happened in 2019.

Discount retailer Home Bargains and The Food Warehouse opened next to the reduced-sized Homebase last year.

Documents lodged with the city council by Pump Gyms in support of the application stated: "Further leisure provision in Norwich would benefit local people, the proposal will have a positive impact in terms of bringing a vacant unit back into beneficial use and result in new employment opportunities, in addition to social and health benefits for the local area where there are evidently high rates of health deprivation."

As part of the application, a number of city centre sites were ruled out, including the empty Debenhams, BHS, Toys R Us and Top Shop stores.

The application stated: "Pump Gyms do not anticipate members coming from the city centre due to the number of gyms already operating in the centre and they would not operate in the city centre as this location does not meet their operational requirements."